Supplication to Our Lady of Pompeii – 8 May

(With a h/t to Father Z)

There is a beautiful tradition for this day. Once upon a time one could obtain this day a plenary indulgence by reciting the Supplication to the Madonna of Pompeii. The other day for this is the first Sunday of October.

With the changes to the concessions for indulgences, according to the Enchiridion Indulgentiarum, there is no longer any plenary indulgence for this prayer, notwithstanding anything you might see in some old book or on a website. For example, if you see something about Pope Leo XIII granting an indulgence, etc., that is null and void now.

[However] you can receive a partial indulgence, by maintaining this beautiful custom of the Supplication today.

The text of the prayer to recite is below (in English). The language may seem florid to 21st century ears and tongues but it is vigorous, serious, and super Catholic. We need more unabashedly fervent prayers like this, friends.

If you have a hard time reciting this, you can listen. I attached an audio file of the prayer to this entry.

Brief background:

This devotion was started by Bl. Bartolo Longo, who had once been a Satanist “priest”. He converted, did penance, and became a lay Dominican. In 1872, Longo, a lawyer, went to Pompeii see to the affairs of Countess Marianna Farnararo De Fusco. He started there a Confraternity of the Rosary. They obtained a picture of the Blessed Virgin from a monastery, which before that was in a second hand store, before which they could recite the Rosary every day. It showed Mary with Sts. Dominic and Catherine of Siena. In 1875 Longo received permission to build a church. Miracles were reported and pilgrimages began. The picture has been restored several times since then. Longo also saw to the building of complex for works of mercy with orphans and prisoners. Pope John Paul II beatified Bartolo Longo in 1980. Some of his writings form the basis of the Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary.

You reach the sanctuary easily by walking just a few minutes out the back gate of the ancient ruins of Pompeii, famously destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79.

Here is the prayer to be recited (twice during the year). It obtains, under the usual conditions, a partial indulgence.

PETITION TO OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY OF POMPEII In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. I.

O august Queen of victories, Virgin who reignest in paradise, whose mighty name causes heaven to rejoice and hell to tremble, o glorious Queen of the most holy Rosary, we, thy happy children chosen by thy goodness in this century to build thee a temple at Pompeii, kneeling at thy feet on this solemn day to commemorate thy latest triumphs on the spot where idols and demons were formerly worshipped, we pour out with tears the feelings of our hearts and with a filial confidence lay before thee our miseries. From that throne of mercy where thou sittest as Queen, o Mary, turn down thy pitiful eyes on us, on our families, on Italy, on Europe, and the whole Church; take into pity the afflictions which overwhelm us and the cares which embitter our life. Thou seest, o Mother, how many dangers of soul and body, how many calamities and afflictions press upon us. O Mother, keep back the arm of justice of thy indignant Son, and conquer by thy mercy the hearts of sinners, since they are our brethren and thy children, redeemed through the blood of our sweet Jesus and through the wounds of thy most tender heart pierced with the sword. Show thyself to all in this day, as thou art, the Queen of peace and mercy. Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of mercy,…

– Vouchsafe that I may praise thee, o sacred Virgin.

– Give me strength against thy enemies.

– Pray for us, Queen of the most holy Rosary,

– That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. II.

It is but too true that we, although thy children, are the first who crucify Jesus in our hearts and wound anew thy heart by our sins. We confess it, we deserve the severest chastisements; yet remember how thou didst receive, on the top of Golgotha, the last drops of that divine blood, and the testament of our dying Redeemer. And this testament of a God, sealed with the blood of a Man-God, appointed thee our Mother, the Mother of sinners. Thus, as our Mother, thou art our Advocate and our Hope. To thee, amidst sighs, do we lift up our hands, crying for mercy! Have pity, good mother, have pity on us, on our souls, on our families, on our relations, on our friends, on our departed brethren, above all, on our enemies, and on so many who claim the name of Christians, yet wound the loving heart of thy Son. Pity, o Mother, we now implore thee for pity on the erring nations, on all Europe, on the whole world, that they may repair repentant to thy heart. Be merciful to all, o Mother of mercy. Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of mercy,…

– Vouchsafe that I may praise thee, o sacred Virgin.

– Give me strength against thy enemies.

– Pray for us, Queen of the most holy Rosary,

– That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. III.

What does it cost thee, o Mary, to hear us? What does it cost thee to save us? Did not Jesus entrust to thy hands all the treasures of his graces and mercies? Thou sittest as Queen at the right hand of thy Son, crowned with immortal glory, above all the choirs of angels. Thou extendest thy dominion as far as the heavens expand, the earth and all the creatures that people it are subject to thee. Thy power even reaches hell; and thou alone, o Mary, canst rescue us from the devil’s grasp. Thou art almighty by grace, and therefore thou canst save us. Now if you sayest thou wilIest not help us because we are ungrateful children and unworthy of thy protection, tell us at least to whom shall we have recourse in order to be released from so many evils? Oh! No, thy maternal heart will never bear to see the ruin of thy children. The divine Child we behold on thy knees, the mystical crown we admire in thy hand, both inspire us with hope that we will be heard. And full of confidence in thee, we throw ourselves at thy feet, we trust ourselves as feeble children into the arms of the tenderest amongst mothers and today, this very day, we expect from thee the graces we are longing for. Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of mercy,…

– Vouchsafe that I may praise thee, o sacred Virgin.

– Give me strength against thy enemies.

– Pray for us, Queen of the most holy Rosary,

– That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. Let us ask Mary for her blessing We now ask of thee, o Queen, a last favor which thou canst not refuse on this solemn day. Grant to all of us thy constant love and in a special manner thy maternal blessing. No, we will not leave thy feet today nor cease clasping thy knees till thou hast blessed us. Bless now, o Mary, the sovereign Pontiff: to the first laurels of thy crown, to the ancient trophies of the Rosary, whence thou art called Queen of victories, add also this one, o Mother, grant triumph to religion and peace to mankind. Bless our bishop, the priests and particularly those who promote the honor of thy Sanctuary; bless finally all those who are associated to thy new temple of Pompeii and who practice and spread devotion to thy most holy rosary . O blessed rosary of Mary, sweet chain which unites us to God, bond of love, which connects us with the angels, tower of safety against the assaults of hell, sure harbor in the universal shipwreck, never more shall we part with thee; thou shall be our comfort in the hour of agony: to thee the last kiss of our life; and the last word of our dying lips shall be thy sweet name, o Queen of the Rosary of Valle di Pompei. Mother dear, only refuge of sinners, supreme comforter of the afflicted, blessed be thy name, now and forever, on earth and in heaven. Amen. Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of mercy,…

– Vouchsafe that I may praise thee, o sacred Virgin.

– Give me strength against thy enemies.

– Pray for us, Queen of the most holy Rosary,

– That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.