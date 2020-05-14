English bishops’ senior health advisor is a convicted thief and lifelong LGBT activist

From Paul Smeaton and Dorothy Cummings McLean at LifeSiteNews:
A man who helped lobby the UK government on behalf of the Catholic bishops to close their churches to private prayer is a convicted thief and lifelong LGBT activist who once left his Catholic faith and served as a Protestant minister.
A LifeSite investigation has uncovered that Jim G. McManus, 54, the Vice-Chair for the Healthcare Reference Group for the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW), is James Gough McManus, the former minister of an LGBT church who was convicted in 1999 of 11 counts of theft against Northern Counties Trust, a HIV/AIDS charity he reportedly helped to found. He also was named in a legal investigation into his role at the National Health Service’s Barking and Dagenham Primary Care Trust.
After LifeSiteNews contacted McManus about these and other aspects of his multifaceted career, he did not respond personally. Instead we received an email from his solicitor Shubha Nath. An article at the Barking and Dagenham Post about McManus’ 2010 trial was also taken down. It is still available on Google cache here.
More evil and corruption slipping its tentacles around the church in order to corrupt, create scandal and ruin; which is surely of the devil! A person with this man’s warped thinking and behavior should not be holding any position or working within the church, period! Standards and practices are slipping into the toilet or gutter everywhere in society which is absolutely a sign of the End Time! Look what creature the Democrats prop-up as their candidate for President of the United States; a wicked, corrupt man who calls himself a Catholic but is so far from living or abiding by the basic tenets and teachings of the church based on Holy Scripture that I dare say he is blaspheming God every-time he says the word church!
The sin and corruption have run rampant for too long already and judgment should come swiftly I pray!