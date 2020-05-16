Lessons to be learned from the current Pandemic

This incarnational aspect of the Church can best be seen by us slow learners in the importance of relics, of which we have been reminded several times recently, in particular when the Turin Shroud was exposed at the height of the pandemic on Holy Saturday. While all media outlets, everywhere, more or less, have been indulging in shroud waving of the other sort, the Holy Shroud reminded us of something foundational: He lived, He suffered, and He died. These things really happened, as Helena learns in the book of the same title by Evelyn Waugh. Like the Cross, the Shroud states a fact. He lived, He suffered, He Died, and above all He rose again.

A Coronavirus Prayer

Loving God, Your desire is for our wholeness and well being.

We hold in tenderness and prayer the collective suffering of our world at this time.

We grieve precious lives lost and vulnerable lives threatened.

We ache for ourselves and our neighbors, standing before an uncertain future.

We pray: may love, not fear, go viral.

Inspire our leaders to discern and choose wisely, aligned with the common good.

Help us to practice social distancing and reveal to us new and creative ways to come together in spirit and in solidarity.

Call us to profound trust in your faithful presence,

You, the God who does not abandon.