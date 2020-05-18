The scapular is a bonfire set ablaze by a spark from the heart of Mary

Posted on May 18, 2020 by

Father Michael-Joseph of Saint Thérèse, OCD, shares the history, spirituality, and how to be enrolled in the Scapular of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s