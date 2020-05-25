8 Ancient Images of the Blessed Virgin Mary

As the month of May, Mary’s month, draws towards its close, let us remember how the earliest Christians have depicted the Blessed Mother through art.

1) Madonna and Child in the Catacombs – 2nd century

Located in the Catacomb of Priscilla in Rome, Mary appears to be nursing the infant Jesus on her lap. Unfortunately it is no longer possible to make out the features of her face. It is dated to around A.D. 150.

2) Madonna and Child With the Magi Bringing Him Gifts – 3rd century

This is a picture of a cast of a sarcophagus that is in the Vatican museums. It shows the scene of the magi adoring the Christ child, who is held by his mother Mary. It is dated to the 3rd century.

3) Protectress of the Roman People – 5th century

The oldest and most important image of Our Lady in Rome, legend has it that it was one of the many icons painted by St. Luke, though historians date its original composition to the 5th century.

4) Madonna and Child Enthroned Among the Angels and Saints – 6th century

This image can be found at St. Catherine’s Monastery near Mt. Sinai and is dated to the 6th century. Around Mary and Jesus are St. Theodor of Amasea, St. George, and two angels. Notice also the hand at the top of the image (God the Father?).

5) A Nativity Icon – 7th century

This is another icon found at the monastery at Mt. Sinai, and it is dated to the 7th century.

6) Agiosoritissa (Mother of God) – 7th century

Originally from Constantinople, this 7th century icon is currently kept at the Santa Maria del Rosario a Monte Mario in Rome.

7) Cover of Copy of the Gospels – 8th-9th century

This is the ivory cover of a copy of the Gospels created in Germany in the late 8th and early 9th century.

8) Madonna and Child Icon – 9th century

This icon is currently kept in the Art Museum of the coutry of Georgia and is dated to the 9th century.