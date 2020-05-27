Bishop of Brescia has priest admitted to mental hospital for refusing to wear a mask

By Brother Alexis Bugnolo at “From Rome”:
The news is as incredible as it is terrifying. The Bishop of Brescia, Italy, has had Don Gianluca Loda forcibly removed from his residence by a squad of police and taken to a mental hospital, where he is now being kept against his will. (He is the priest in the cassock on the left of the featured image.)
The full story is reported by Aldo Maria Valli.
His crime or offense? Nothing to do with the Catholic religion. No, rather, he publicly acted as if the new cult of COVID-19 is a false religion. That is, he ate pizza at a restaurant without wearing a mask. Was fined by the police, and then in the evening returned and ate pizza alone without a mask.
The matter being reported to his bishop, Pierantonio Tremolada, a decision was made with the consultation of other priests, to order what appears to be a TSO — a forcible sequestration of person for reasons of mental health.
Police broke into the rectory through a window and seized his person and dragged him away.
His fate and location are not known. It is said that he has been taken to a hospital for observation.
Father Loda is known to be a sane and rational man. He has publicly criticized the government approved Islamic invasion of Europe. He openly decries the Masonic agenda of the European Union. And I infer, from his recent behavior at the restaurant that he might have criticized the VIRUS mass which the Government, with the supine agreement of the Bishops’ Conference, has imposed on the Church, making it impossible for Catholics to worship anywhere in Italy without mixing the politics of lies, deceit and terror above that of the worship of Jesus Christ.
How very very sad.
Mother of God, how long do we have to wait?
When will you crush the serpent with your heel?
This is the crazy world we are living in now, where “sane and rational” people (a great majority who happen to be faithful Catholics, including good priests) are hauled off to prison or mental assylums for speaking and keeping to the precepts of the Gospel, whilst the true loonies, servants of the Evil One, are running the show! If this madness continues for much longer, the cradle of Christendom, i.e., Europe, will eventually go to the dogs.
Do these evil loonies in power really want to hand over this magnificent continent to the greedy, culture-of-death, atheistic OWG minions of George Soros? Or to the sword-wielding Mohammadans invading our lands once again?
So, he was taken to a mental hospital, because “he ate pizza at a restaurant without wearing a mask.”
I wish someone could explain to me how you eat pizza WITH a mask on at the same time.
Or is that one of those elements in Bergoglian “mercy” that is still a secret?
Dear Brother Alexis Bugnolo,
This is an indication of the NWO communism that’s taken hold in the European union and the Covid-19 is another tool they are employing to control the masses and attack the Church of Jesus Christ all to usher in the antichrist and global enslavement.
These are the trip wires that ensnared this man just like similar ones did to me over the last ten or more years; “Publicly criticized the government approved Islamic invasion of Europe. He openly decries the Masonic agenda of the European Union with the supine agreement of the Bishops’ Conference, mixing the politics of lies, deceit and terror above that of the worship of Jesus Christ.”
Here in the United States I’ve been targeted for being outspoken in my state by the government which is all Democrat “Nazi like” ruled; for my speaking out and publicizing in a local newspaper an article explaining how the crony corrupted government here had conspired and developed a “crony capitalist project” to bilk the government of hundreds of millions and I grew-up in this exact locale where this was all taking place but that didn’t matter, I became a public enemy to them and the Catholic parish in my city was complicit with all of these nefarious ulterior motives, going along to get along and many are free masons and not following Jesus in all of their undertakings! These conspirators actually got me injured in a staged event on the job accident in my at the time government job to get me out of the way which is even on the way to conspiracy to cripple or murder a person. I had to fight my own workers compensation case as the lawyers are all in cahoots and all the while they tried to instigate or get me to react angrily in many situations, so they could have cause to do to me what they did to Don Gianluca Loda. I even wrote a very descriptive letter to Pope Francis a few years ago about all of this and I know the letter arrived safely but I never even got an acknowledgment of my seeking help from the Vatican. This all spells out how deep the corruption and evil is throughout the world now and I’m sorry to say I feel in my heart for such a pandemic of sinister diabolical control to be sweeping the globe like a plague worse than any virus; that we must be in the End Time. I pray that poor Don Gianluca Loda not be harmed in any way and that dear God in the name of Jesus protect us all who are truly faithful from this evil that is running rampant or please come to us here soon and end this horror!
I’m going to leave some links to articles, some may be a bit entertaining in their presentation but most if not all point to the corruption and sinister things happening all around us. God bless you and thank you for being so vigilant in your faith in our Lord Jesus Christ! God bless you and I hope to read more from you soon.
Brother in Christ Jesus,
Lawrence Morra
