15 Beautiful Paintings of Mary Nursing the Baby Jesus

CP&S comment: A few days ago we published an article showing some of the earliest depictions in art of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Today we publish a selection from different artists portraying tender images of Mary nursing her Divine Christ child.

The great 4th century deacon and hymn-writer St. Ephrem of Syria meditated on the great paradox of the Son of God nursing at the breast of his human mother:

“When [Jesus] sucked the milk of Mary, He was suckling all with Life. While He was lying on His Mother’s bosom, in His bosom were all creatures lying. He was silent as a Babe, and yet He was making His creatures execute all His commands. (Hymns on the Nativity, Hymn 3)”

What a beautiful mystery!