15 Beautiful Paintings of Mary Nursing the Baby Jesus

CP&S comment: A few days ago we published an article showing some of the earliest depictions in art of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Today we publish a selection from different artists portraying tender images of Mary nursing her Divine Christ child.
Virgen de Belen, by Marcellus Coffermans
The great 4th century deacon and hymn-writer St. Ephrem of Syria meditated on the great paradox of the Son of God nursing at the breast of his human mother:
“When [Jesus] sucked the milk of Mary, He was suckling all with Life. While He was lying on His Mother’s bosom, in His bosom were all creatures lying. He was silent as a Babe, and yet He was making His creatures execute all His commands. (Hymns on the Nativity, Hymn 3)”
What a beautiful mystery!
The Virgin Nursing the Child with St. John the Baptist in Adoration, by Giampietrino
These are artists’ renderings of their ideas of what Mary and Jesus looked like. What effect they have on the onlooker, for good or evil depends on the eye and mind of the beholder. I have no doubt that breast feeding in art or in person by women who would like to imagine that every male sees them as the Mother of God is an occasion of sin for the majority of modern males.