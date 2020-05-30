15 Beautiful Paintings of Mary Nursing the Baby Jesus

Posted on May 30, 2020 by

CP&S comment: A few days ago we published an article showing some of the earliest depictions in art of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Today we publish a selection from different artists portraying tender images of Mary nursing her Divine Christ child.

Virgen de Belen, by Marcellus Coffermans

The great 4th century deacon and hymn-writer St. Ephrem of Syria meditated on the great paradox of the Son of God nursing at the breast of his human mother:

“When [Jesus] sucked the milk of Mary, He was suckling all with Life. While He was lying on His Mother’s bosom, in His bosom were all creatures lying. He was silent as a Babe, and yet He was making His creatures execute all His commands. (Hymns on the Nativity, Hymn 3)”

What a beautiful mystery!

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Virgin and Child, by Bernard van Orley

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Madonna with the Infant Christ and St John the Baptist, by Domenico di Pace Beccafumi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maria met kind, Anonymous

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Holy Family, by El Greco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Virgin Nursing the Infant, by Lucas Cranach the Elder

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Madonna Lactans, by anonymous master of Bruges

The Virgin Nursing the Child with St. John the Baptist in Adoration, by Giampietrino

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nursing Madonna, by Bernardino Luini

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Madonna and Child Nursing, Anonymous

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Madonna nursing the Child, by follower of Hans Memling

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Virgin nursing the Child, by Lucas Cranach the Elder

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Virgin Mary nursing the Christ Child, by Hans Memling

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Virgin Nursing the Child, by Pompeo Batoni

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, by Master of the Legend of the Magdalen

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to 15 Beautiful Paintings of Mary Nursing the Baby Jesus

  1. Maureen Avila says:
    May 30, 2020 at 13:29

    These are artists’ renderings of their ideas of what Mary and Jesus looked like. What effect they have on the onlooker, for good or evil depends on the eye and mind of the beholder. I have no doubt that breast feeding in art or in person by women who would like to imagine that every male sees them as the Mother of God is an occasion of sin for the majority of modern males.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s