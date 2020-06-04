Archbishop Gregory’s Egregious Attack on President Donald J. Trump

“I trust President Donald Trump’s moral compass more than most bishops. He is pro-life, pro-family, pro-country, pro-Christian. The fact that many US bishops and priests are against him tells us a lot about them, doesn’t it.” – Deacon Nick Donnelly

Donald Trump has been driven to his knees and not in submission to the anarchists and assorted, communists, Democrats, race-baiters and thieves destroying American cities right now. He and Melania visited the Saint John Paul II Shrine in Washington and proclaimed an executive order on religious freedom.

The Archbishop of Washington, Wilton Gregory, a man closely connected to McCarrick, Wuerl, Tobin and others of that leftist Anti-Christ, effeminate ilk has condemned his visit to the shrine of St. John Paul II in Washington, calling it “reprehensible.” The Episcopal “bishop” of Washington has done the same with his visit to the “Church of the President’s” – St. John’s Episcopal claiming it is “outraged.” I’ve not seen either state that the terror on America’s streets is reprehensible or outrageous.

So, just another useful idiot for the Democrats, like all the useful idiots before him.

“When a bunch of known corrupt people unite against one man and spare no effort to ridicule him, blackmail him and attempt to assassinate his character, blindly follow that one man!” – (Marcus Aurelius)

For all of his faults, Donald J. Trump is a better Christian and probably closer to God right now than Joseph Biden. Biden has no excuse.

Neither does Wilton Gregory who has been covered up homosexual priests and abuse. Then, we have the hysterical tweets and media interviews by the likes of James “the bible is not a prop” Martin, the effeminate too pretty Father CNN, Edward Beck, or the rantings of an allegedly ordained hater of all things Catholic, Daniel Horan, OFM, and others.

At the end of their lives, it very well be that God says to Donald John Trump, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” As for the others, “I do not know you.”

As for those who have engaged in the riots, this is their destiny.

Know you not that the unjust shall not possess the kingdom of God? Do not err: Neither fornicators nor idolaters nor adulterers: Nor the effeminate nor liers with mankind nor thieves nor covetous nor drunkards nor railers nor extortioners shall possess the kingdom of God. And such some of you were. But you are washed: but you are sanctified: but you are justified: in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ and the Spirit of our God. (1 Corinthians 6:9-11)

Pray for the President, his safety, holy wisdom and conversion.

[Sources include “Vox Cantoris blogspot” and Nick Donnelly on Facebook, among others]