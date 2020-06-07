Why the Latin Mass is Bringing Young People Back to Mass

It has long been noted that the numbers of young Catholics who fall away from the practice of their Catholic faith in these last 50 years or so continues on a steep downward trend. Yet these are, in their great majority, the youth who have been brought up with the Novus Ordo Mass and its accompanying social doctrine, often more akin to the ideology of an NGO than the true teachings of the Holy Catholic Church. Metaphorically speaking, they have been fed mere crumbs instead of the most sumptious banquet, so is it really so surprising?

The Novus Ordo rite is a Mass that cannot nourish the soul in the same way as the sublime Traditional Latin Mass, despite the best efforts of many good priests who do their best to celebrate it with devotion. Nor can the Novus Ordo Mass with its weak and community-orientated liturgy lift the spirit heavenwards with the same trascendant awe and mystery as the holy Latin Mass, the Mass of the Ages.

However, all is not lost; we are now seeing another trend in recent times, a most promising one. Many young people, and even some who are not so young, are finding (or returning to) the Catholic Faith once they discover the treasures hidden in the holy sacrifice of the Traditional Latin Mass.

Let’s find out what some of them have to say…

Below is a longer explanation from an interview by Taylor Marshall: “Why LATIN MASS Attracts Youth Back to Mass”