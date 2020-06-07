It has long been noted that the numbers of young Catholics who fall away from the practice of their Catholic faith in these last 50 years or so continues on a steep downward trend. Yet these are, in their great majority, the youth who have been brought up with the Novus Ordo Mass and its accompanying social doctrine, often more akin to the ideology of an NGO than the true teachings of the Holy Catholic Church. Metaphorically speaking, they have been fed mere crumbs instead of the most sumptious banquet, so is it really so surprising?
The Novus Ordo rite is a Mass that cannot nourish the soul in the same way as the sublime Traditional Latin Mass, despite the best efforts of many good priests who do their best to celebrate it with devotion. Nor can the Novus Ordo Mass with its weak and community-orientated liturgy lift the spirit heavenwards with the same trascendant awe and mystery as the holy Latin Mass, the Mass of the Ages.
However, all is not lost; we are now seeing another trend in recent times, a most promising one. Many young people, and even some who are not so young, are finding (or returning to) the Catholic Faith once they discover the treasures hidden in the holy sacrifice of the Traditional Latin Mass.
Let’s find out what some of them have to say…
Below is a longer explanation from an interview by Taylor Marshall: “Why LATIN MASS Attracts Youth Back to Mass”
Thank you very much for this timely and inspiring article! I’m going to reblog this because I’m compelled by the Holy Spirit. I will say this when I have attended Latin Mass I’m so touched deep in my heart and soul that I tear and when the choir sings I feel closer to heaven, they sing so beautiful and I’m blessed to be able to participate in such a Mass.
Reblogged this on Zero Lift-Off and commented:
Why the Latin Mass is Bringing Young People Back to Mass
Posted on June 7, 2020 by Catholicism Pure & Simple
Thank you very much for this timely and inspiring article! I’m going to reblog this because I’m compelled by the Holy Spirit. I will say this when I have attended Latin Mass I’m so touched deep in my heart and soul that I tear and when the choir sings I feel closer to heaven, they sing so beautiful and I’m blessed to be able to participate in such a Mass.
The following part of the article that I wanted to quote is so direct to the truth and heart of the matter as I see this need, so my prayers go out to you and I ask God through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to bring this to fruition for all our young and old who feel the Lord in their hearts calling them closer!
Brother in Christ,
Lawrence Morra
“The Novus Ordo rite is a Mass that cannot nourish the soul in the same way as the sublime Traditional Latin Mass, despite the best efforts of many good priests who do their best to celebrate it with devotion. Nor can the Novus Ordo Mass with its weak and community-orientated liturgy lift the spirit heavenwards with the same trascendant awe and mystery as the holy Latin Mass, the Mass of the Ages.
However, all is not lost; we are now seeing another trend in recent times, a most promising one. Many young people, and even some who are not so young, are finding (or returning to) the Catholic Faith once they discover the treasures hidden in the holy sacrifice of the Traditional Latin Mass.”
Speaking as a young person, what I find attractive about the old Mass is the structure and reverence with which it is celebrated. It gives an almost ethereal perspective as to what is happening. One can clearly perceive they are taking part of something that is otherworldly. But perhaps the best aspect of the TLM is the reverence with which the Holy Eucherist is treated. Our Lord is enshrined exactly where He should be, in the tabernacle, His throne, facing His people. God bless our hard working traditional priests, especially in these trying times.