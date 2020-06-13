Quick thoughts about Archbishop Viganò’s Letter to President Trump

From Father Z’s blog:

I’ve had a lot of people asking me via email to comment – or rather why I haven’t commented – on Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s Letter to Pres. Trump (V2POTUS).

I’ve been busy!

However, a little gap of time before rushing into the click scramble does everyone some good. We can think a little.

First, I’ve enjoy immensely the reactions from the radically papalotrous New catholic Red Guard after Pres. Trump tweeted about The Letter. Some examples from Twitter:

And these only scratch the surface.

Massimo Faggioli @MassimoFaggioli I have to report that people in my profession are now getting requests from students, high school teachers, deacon candidates, and other Catholics to clarify this Vig* thing for them.

Antonio Spadaro ✔@antoniospadaro https:// twitter.com/realdonaldtrum p/status/1270842639903006720 … Today President Trump steers the fight against a wider, generic collective entity of the “bad” or even the “very bad.” Sometimes the tones used by his supporters in some campaigns take on meanings that we could define as “epic” | La Civiltà Cattolica, 2017 https://www. laciviltacattolica.it/articolo/evang elical-fundamentalism-and-catholic-integralism-in-the-usa-a-surprising-ecumenism/ … Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump So honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me. I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it! https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now …

Christopher Lamb ✔@ctrlamb President Trump has tweeted his support for Archbishop Viganò, former papal ambassador to the US (Viganò has just released a letter backing Trump). 1/ This risks damaging relations between the US and the Holy See given Viganò’s call for Francis to resign in 2018

Austen Ivereigh @austeni As Francis said in his Urbi et Orbi, this is a time not of God’s judgement, but ours: a time for us to choose. The sectarian kingdom of Trump or a politics of the common good. The gnostic pseudo-magisterium of Viganò, or a Christ-centered papacy under Peter’s anointed successor. https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1270842639903006720 … Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump So honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me. I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it! https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now … · Allensmore, England

BTW… Austen is rejoicing at the civil violence of the mob these days. HERE

And at the Fishwrap (which favors defunding law enforcement) the official tricoteuse Madame Defarge put his knitting needles down and wrote:

President Donald Trump watches Fox News, so I hope he caught this story that calls disgraced Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò a “Rome archbishop” as if he had some influence. In the event, he is not even in Rome and his influence is zilch. But, as I mentioned the other day, if Viganò and Trump become pen pals, look for the president to start telling his next rally about the third secret of Fatima. Buckle up!

GREAT! I love the irony. Madame D thinks Viganò has no influence… but here he is writing about him. And he mocks someone at Fox for calling Viganò a “Rome archbishop”. Yeah, that’s almost like calling the Fishwrap a “Catholic publication”.

QUAERITUR: Would the President be interested in the Third Secret of Fatima? Interesting. After all, the Second Secret was about the outbreak of wars and the possibility of the annihilation of nations.

About the V2POTUS Letter.

I must limit myself to only a few brief points.

First, I am as happy with The Letter as the Left is unhappy. There is a touch of admitted epicaricacy in there. So, my first point is The Letter is now living inside the skulls of those to about whom Viganò was warning. With each passing day, more and more masks are being – irony of ironies – pulled off.

Compound Trump Derangement Syndrome with the additional Viganò Trigger Disorder and you’ve got a seriously unhappy bunch of libs. Trump and Viganò own the turf between their ears now. And their overlords don’t like it one little bit.

TDS + VTD = SPN (Spittle-Flecked Nutty)

Next from The Letter:

[J]ust as there is a deep state, there is also a deep church that betrays its duties and forswears its proper commitments before God. Thus the Invisible Enemy, whom good rulers fight against in public affairs, is also fought against by good shepherds in the ecclesiastical sphere. It is a spiritual battle, which I spoke about in my recent Appeal which was published on May 8.

Deep state and deep church. This is absolutely true. There are truly evil people seeded like weeds through the church all the way to the highest levels. There always have been and there always will be. The deep church was perfectly manifested first by Judas, into whom Satan entered during the Last Supper (John 13:27). The deep church is always a threat, because we are just human. Even the Apostles had to be dressed down by the Lord for wondering who was going to have what place of honor.

The Enemy is really good at being an enemy. The demonic Enemy is without physical limitations. Hence, they never relent or rest or sleep. They don’t miss anything. They don’t forget. They can oppress and possess. OF COURSE there are evil agents of Satan in the Church! The Enemy isn’t that stupid.

Today, we know that there has been corruption at the very top in the Vatican. Just as an example, look at the goat rodeo that is the investigation and reform of Vatican finances. Mammon.

Also, certain kinds of sins attract demons and permit them, legalistically, to attach to persons, things and places where the sins were committed. There have been horrible perversions perpetrated in and around the Vatican City State, and in very important places. I wrote about some of that HERE. In a sort of fictional account: HERE.

There is a connection between the physical virus and the spiritual, demonic, virus that plagues us. When the Lord heals in the Gospels, the physical healings are often simultaneous with exorcisms. The forces that are operating for chaos in society today are also demonically fueled.

Of course certain forces are going to freak out over The Letter.

From The Letter:

It is necessary that the good, the children of light, come together and make their voices heard. What more effective way is there to do this, Mr. President, than by prayer, asking the Lord to protect you, the United States, and all of humanity from this enormous attack of the Enemy? Before the power of prayer, the deceptions of the children of darkness will collapse, their plots will be revealed, their betrayal will be shown, their frightening power will end in nothing, brought to light and exposed for what it is: an infernal deception.

I saw various reactions to The Letter with spittle-flecked nutty rants about the imagery of “the children of light” and “children of darkness”. This is proof of the propriety of Viganò’s warn.

Remember that modernists reduce the supernatural to the natural. When they encounter people who really do believe in the transcendent, they are “triggered”.

No wonder the lefties went bonkers at The Letter. Viganò cleverly unmasked their deeper connections with the Latin medieval, and certainly demonic, solve et coagula. I can see it in the White House.

CROSS FADE UP TO OVAL OFFICE….

“Mr. President, the former Apostolic Nuncio to these United States wrote an open letter to you. You should see this. I’ve highlighted some points and added notes.”

The President reads and occasionally checks the notes. He frowns.

“What’s this ‘solve and coagulate’ thing again?”

“Well, sir, it’s like this. Imagine that the forces of Hell have teamed up with the deep state and the DNC.”

The President nods.

“Picture the reaction of the forces of darkness – big-business abortion, various leftist community organizers, the Democrat Party and other agents of social upheaval – to your election, your work against the deep state, your going to the March For Life, and your probable reelection.”

The President nods.

“Like Lenin suggested, to make an omelette you have to break eggs. They want to dissolve the bonds of society, everything we are as a nation, and then recreate the nation, or what’s left, in their image.”

“That’s how they roll”, the President offers.

“That’s exactly how they roll, sir. Archbishop Viganò is giving you a glimpse under the rock from his point of view, as a Catholic priest and bishop. He fights this war on a spiritual plane while you fight this war on a temporal plane. He is saying that he has your six but that you have to pray too, sir, because you are really going to need spiritual help in this fight. Finally, this is a call to spiritual arms and to social action for all the Catholics who read his letter to you, sir. And the left is not at all happy. The last thing they want is for a strong alliance of faithful Catholics, who have the sacramental life of the Church for their support, with a president who actually believes that babies should not be aborted. After all, that’s how demons attach to people and places. Think about how big-business abortion targeted certain communities for extermination and how they are now rising in chaos and rage today.”

The President nods.

“There have been some pretty strong attacks on you and Archbishop Viganò on social media. Would you care to see some of their reactions, Mr. President? I have a roundup ready.”

The President takes the file and begins to read. A smile slowly emerges.

“This is huge. Where’s that guy with my phone? I need to send this Viganò a thank you now. Is that phone charged?”

“Of course, sir. Here he is now. The phone is fully charged, sir.”

FADE TO BLACK

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump So honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me. I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it! https://www. lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbi shop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now … On these notes, Viganò pointed to an important threat to the nation from within the Church.

And it is disconcerting that there are Bishops – such as those whom I recently denounced – who, by their words, prove that they are aligned on the opposing side. They are subservient to the deep state, to globalism, to aligned thought, to the New World Order which they invoke ever more frequently in the name of a universal brotherhood which has nothing Christian about it, but which evokes the Masonic ideals of those who want to dominate the world by driving God out of the courts, out of schools, out of families, and perhaps even out of churches.

Freemasonry. Communism. Homosexuality. All gateways for demonic influence.

Freemasons, communists and homosexuals have systematically infiltrated the Church. Over time many have attained to high positions. These can overlap.

This is real. This is war.

War is not pretty.

If I were Pope, I would weekly send exorcists around the curial offices to clean house.

If I were a bishop, I would weekly send priests around blessing the work spaces of the chancery and sprinkling holy water and even blessed salt. Use Title XI. ch. 3.

Pastors of souls should do that for their rectories, churches, all buildings and grounds. Use Title XI. ch. 3. Yes, use LATIN. I have recordings of exorcism prayers.

Fathers of families should ask the priest to bless their homes.

If I were President of the United States, I would get one of my trusted Catholic aides to find a bishop who could quietly visit the White House and pronounce the Chapter 3 exorcism over the place, especially the resident and the Oval.

So, Viganò’s Letter was terrific.

UPDATE

At Amerika – run by Jesuits we find an article claiming to explain who Archbp. Viganò is. Get this. Just when you thought they couldn’t be slimier.

Archbishop Viganò also accuses unnamed bishops of being “subservient” to the deep state and advocating “globalism,” a term that some say carries anti-Semitic history. He praises Mr. Trump by writing that the president “courageously defends the right to life.” The archbishop writes that he and the president “are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons.”

Note well: See that grouping? Something ANTI-SEMITIC, right to life, spiritual warfare.

The writer, Michael J. O’Loughlin, used to write for the Fishwrap and the pro-homosexualist The Advocate, goes on to smear a little more.

The archbishop’s tenure in the United States was largely uncontroversial, but a new book by the Vatican reporter Christopher Lamb about Pope Francis, The Outsider, claims that during his time in Washington, Archbishop Viganò “aligned himself with culture warriors and anti-Francis supporters.” Later, Archbishop Viganò was accused of trying to quash a sex-abuse investigation into a prominent U.S. archbishop who shared a goal of fighting same-sex marriage.

Then, like a good little comrade aspiring to full membership in the New catholic Red Guard, he targets a US Bishop for a “struggle session”:

Over the past few years, at least a couple of dozen U.S. bishops have expressed support for Archbishop Viganò, including retired Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput and Bishop Joseph Strickland, who heads the Diocese of Tyler, Tex., and who signed Archbishop Viganò’s “world government” manifesto. Bishop Strickland called Archbishop Viganò’s original claims against Pope Francis “credible,” and he instructed priests in his diocese to circulate news of the letter.

Reporting!