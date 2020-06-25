Feast of The Eucharistic Heart of Jesus

Even to the Consummation of the World

The adorable mystery of the Eucharist sums up, contains, and communicates to us the entire mystery of Christ: His incarnation, life, passion, death, resurrection, and ascension, and outpouring of the Holy Spirit. If you seek the open Side of the glorious ascended Christ, you will find it in the Eucharist. If you seek the pierced Heart of Christ, beating with love for the Father and with mercy for sinners, you will find it in the Eucharist. The Communion Antiphon of the Mass of the feast is meant to be repeated and treasured. It is, at once, a promise and an invitation: “Behold I am with you all days, even to the consummation of the world” (Mt 28:20).

(source: vultus.stblogs.org)

Many Catholics throughout the world continue to be deprived from receiving and adoring Our Lord in the Holy Eucharist. Today’s feast provides another opportunity to offer up this spiritual fast and to pray in reparation for the many sacrileges and offenses that have been inflicted on the Eucharistic Heart of Our Lord through the ages and particularly in our times.

Prayer to the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus



Eucharistic Heart of Jesus, gracious companion of our exile, I adore Thee.

Eucharistic Heart of Jesus, lonely Heart, humiliated Heart, abandoned Heart, forgotten Heart, despised Heart, outraged Heart, Heart ignored by men, Heart which loves our own hearts; Heart pleading for our love, Heart so patient in waiting for us, Heart so eager to listen to our prayers, Heart so anxious for our requests, Heart, unending source of new graces, Heart so silent, yet desiring to speak to souls, Heart, welcome refuge of the hidden life, Heart, teacher of the secrets of union with God, Heart of Him Who sleeps but watches always, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.

Jesus Victim, I desire to comfort Thee; I unite myself to Thee; I offer myself in union with Thee.

I regard myself as nothing in Thy Presence. I long to forget myself in order to think only of Thee,

to be despised and forgotten for love of Thee. I have no desire to be understood or loved by anyone but Thee.

I will keep silent in order to listen to Thee, and I will abandon myself in order to lose myself in Thee.

Grant that I may thus satisfy Thy thirst for my salvation, Thy burning thirst for my holiness, and that once purified I may give Thee a sincere and pure love. I am anxious not to tire Thee further with waiting: take me, I hand myself over to Thee. I give Thee all my actions, my mind to be enlightened, my heart to be directed, my will to be stabilized, my wretchedness to be relieved, my soul and body to be nourished by Thee.

Eucharistic Heart of my Saviour, Whose Blood is the life of my soul, may I myself cease to live and Thou alone live in me. Amen.

(Indulgence 500 days. Brief, February 6, 1899, Leo XIII; Sacred Penitentiary Apostolic, November 8, 1934. Today the 500 days has been replaced by a partial indulgence, which no longer has a specific time associated with the indulgence).

May the Heart of Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament be praised, adored and loved with grateful affection, at every moment, in all the tabernacles of the world, even to the end of time. Amen.