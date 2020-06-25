“I Only Kneel For ONE PERSON, And That’s God”

by Fr. Richard Heilman

ALWAYS MEN LIKE YOU

From the movie: The Avengers

Loki: [to crowd] Kneel before me. I said… KNEEL! Is not this simpler? Is this not your natural state? It’s the unspoken truth of humanity that you crave subjugation. The bright lure of freedom diminishes your life’s joy in a mad scramble for power. For identity. You were made to be ruled. In the end, you will always kneel.

German Old Man: [Stands] Not to men like you.

Loki: There are no men like me.

German Old Man: There are always men like you.

I KNEEL FOR GOD ALONE

Doug Barry writes:

“There is a spoken and unspoken pressure being put on us to kneel before the mob’s agenda to divide and destroy this country. They want us to kneel both figuratively and literally. Our loyalty is being tested, as is our resolve! Two of the most intimidating tactics used are fear and guilt. Now is not the time to buckle under this pressure. THIS IS the time to speak loud and clear that before God alone will we kneel.”

Jesus frees you from the slavery of sin. And make no mistake, by nature we are slaves. “He who sins is a slave to sin.” You might be able to transfer control from one sin to a different sin, but sin will always whip you into doing what it wants. But Jesus! He has shattered those chains and made you free. And now you live in the glorious light of that Son.

And now we get to serve him! And it’s an awesome thing! It’s a thing we choose to do, because he has freed us from the slavery of sin. And how will I bring glory to God today?

*****

“We show our love for the Lord not just by cold, emotionless words (although our words are powerful, and the Lord knows that we all express our emotions differently, and some more naturally than others). We show our devotion to the God who created us by falling on our knees before His Eucharistic presence. We lower ourselves physically in order to remind ourselves of His prominence over us. We kneel in humble appreciation of His great gift of forgiveness. We embrace physical reminders of God and the things of God – statues, pictures, rosaries – [and we may kneel before them when we pray to God.]” (Fr. Tim Ferguson)