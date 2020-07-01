Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, Rest in Peace

Georg Ratzinger
15. I. 1924
1.VII. 2020
+
In paradisum deducant te Angeli;
in tuo adventu suscipiant te martyres,
et perducant te in civitatem sanctam Ierusalem.
Chorus angelorum te suscipiat,
et cum Lazaro quondam paupere
æternam habeas requiem.
