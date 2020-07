On Thursday, July 2, Glenn Beck discussed the case of Fr. Theodore Rothrock who has been removed by his bishop for publicly criticizing Black Lives Matter. Beck encourages Catholics to contact Bishop Timothy Doherty. To read Fr. Rothrock’s statement, visit https://www.complicitclergy.com/2020/…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Email

More

Print

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Like this: Like Loading... Related