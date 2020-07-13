Did you see anything about these two events on the news?

Damage to the roof of the historic San Gabriel Mission is seen after it caught fire overnight.

From Les Femmes – The Truth:

On Saturday morning an FSSP parish in Florida (Queen of Peace in Ocala) was attacked by a man who ran his minivan into the building and then set it on fire while worshipers prepared for morning Mass. In California, Mission St. Gabriel was gutted by a four-alarm fire that’s under investigation.

Did you see anything about these two events on the national news?

Imagine if a mosque or a meeting of Black Lives Matter was the target. We’d be hearing about it non-stop! “A hate crime!”

But, no…. ho-hum. Hey, nobody was hurt. It’s just Catholic churches and they all need to be knocked down anyway with those statues of the white Jesus inside. Yup…they all have to go, all the California missions and the statues of Junipero Serra, a champion of the native Americans on the West Coast.

The lies told about St. Junipero Serra are legion. The man who played such a huge role in developing California was noted for being a kind and loving father. In fact, recognizing that violence was possible, he begged for clemency for the Indians and left a written request that if he were killed his murderers should be pardoned. He walked to Mexico at one point to meet with government officials interceding for policies to help the natives.

Many people today are so ignorant of history, they swallow any slander against those who built civilization. Liberal hypocrites, advocates of murdering the innocent, wax eloquent over the sins and faults of our ancestors. They are the icons for the liberal church of anything goes.

It’s time for these folks to learn a little history.

Our kids gave me a subscription to Audible for my birthday in March. I’m listening to Thomas Woods How the Catholic Church Built Western Civilization. How appropriate for the day when the Church is under such assault!

In this time of neo-barbarism, the know nothings once again roam freely with their anti-Catholic bigotry, burning churches and knocking down statues of saints. Reality probably will make no difference to these thugs, but we need to promote it anyway. Truth needs to be told.

But in order to defend the truth we first need to know it ourselves. And the truth is that the Catholic Church built and defended western civilization, a fact acknowledged by agnostic historian Will Durant when he wrote this about the “dark” ages:

“The basic cause of cultural retrogression was not Christianity but barbarism; not religion but war. The human inundations ruined or impoverished cities, monasteries, libraries, schools, and made impossible the life of the scholar or the scientist. Perhaps the destruction would have been worse had not the Church maintained some measure of order in a crumbling civilization.”1 (A Light in the Darkness, Chapter 2 of Woods Book Page 9; Will Durant book, The Age of Faith, see quote here.)

Study history! But make sure the historians you read are truth tellers who do everything they can to purge their personal biases.

Oh…and don’t believe all the hype about the “dark ages.” That’s when the seeds of the university system, hospitals, libraries, scientific study, architecture, astronomy, etc. were all planted BY THE CATHOLIC CHURCH. Many monks and priests were scientific pioneers in astronomy, genetics, medicine, etc. Can you see one of today’s architects designing and building a cathedral? Don’t act like an ignorant know-nothing! Seek the truth. Study history. Thomas Woods book is a good place to start!