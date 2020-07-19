Sunday readings and reflections

Parable of the Sower Pieter Bruegel the Elder 1566

Sunday, July 19

Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

Book of Wisdom 12,13.16-19.

There is no god besides you who have the care of all, that you need show you have not unjustly condemned;

For your might is the source of justice; your mastery over all things makes you lenient to all.

For you show your might when the perfection of your power is disbelieved; and in those who know you, you rebuke temerity.

But though you are master of might, you judge with clemency, and with much lenience you govern us; for power, whenever you will, attends you.

And you taught your people, by these deeds, that those who are just must be kind; And you gave your sons good ground for hope that you would permit repentance for their sins.

Psalms 86(85),5-6.9-10.15-16a.

You, O Lord, are good and forgiving,

abounding in kindness to all who call upon you.

Hearken, O LORD, to my prayer

and attend to the sound of my pleading.



All the nations you have made shall come

and worship you, O Lord,

and glorify your name.

For you are great, and you do wondrous deeds;

you alone are God.



But you, Lord, are a merciful and gracious God,

slow to anger, abounding in kindness and fidelity.

Turn to me, have pity on me;

give your strength to your servant.

Letter to the Romans 8,26-27.

Brothers and sisters: The Spirit comes to the aid of our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes with inexpressible groanings.

And the one who searches hearts knows what is the intention of the Spirit, because it intercedes for the holy ones according to God’s will.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 13,24-43.

Jesus proposed a parable to the crowds. “The kingdom of heaven may be likened to a man who sowed good seed in his field.

While everyone was asleep his enemy came and sowed weeds all through the wheat, and then went off.

When the crop grew and bore fruit, the weeds appeared as well.

The slaves of the householder came to him and said, ‘Master, did you not sow good seed in your field? Where have the weeds come from?’

He answered, ‘An enemy has done this.’ His slaves said to him, ‘Do you want us to go and pull them up?’

He replied, ‘No, if you pull up the weeds you might uproot the wheat along with them.

Let them grow together until harvest; then at harvest time I will say to the harvesters, “First collect the weeds and tie them in bundles for burning; but gather the wheat into my barn.”‘”

He proposed another parable to them. “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed that a person took and sowed in a field.

It is the smallest of all the seeds, yet when full-grown it is the largest of plants. It becomes a large bush, and the ‘birds of the sky come and dwell in its branches.'”

He spoke to them another parable. “The kingdom of heaven is like yeast that a woman took and mixed with three measures of wheat flour until the whole batch was leavened.”

All these things Jesus spoke to the crowds in parables. He spoke to them only in parables,

to fulfill what had been said through the prophet: “I will open my mouth in parables, I will announce what has lain hidden from the foundation of the world.”

Then, dismissing the crowds, he went into the house. His disciples approached him and said, “Explain to us the parable of the weeds in the field.”

He said in reply, “He who sows good seed is the Son of Man,

the field is the world, the good seed the children of the kingdom. The weeds are the children of the evil one,

and the enemy who sows them is the devil. The harvest is the end of the age, and the harvesters are angels.

Just as weeds are collected and burned (up) with fire, so will it be at the end of the age.

The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will collect out of his kingdom all who cause others to sin and all evildoers.

They will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth.

Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Whoever has ears ought to hear.”

Saint Augustine (354-430)

Bishop of Hippo (North Africa) and Doctor of the Church

Discourses on the Psalm, Ps 99, 8-9

“Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father”

“When this which is corruptible in us clothes itself with incorruptibility and this which is mortal clothes itself in immortality” (1 Cor 15:54), then there will be perfect sweetness, perfect rejoicing, endless praise and love without fear. (…) And here below? Do we not enjoy any kind of joy? (…) Certainly we find joy here below; here we taste in hope of the life to come a joy that will satisfy us completely in heaven.

However, the wheat has much to bear in the midst of the darnel. The seed is mixed up with the straw and the lily grows among the thorns. (…) And indeed, what is it that was spoken to the Church? “As a lily among thorns, so is my beloved among my maidens” (Sg 2:2). It said, “Among my maidens” and not among foreigners. O Lord, what are the consolations you give us? What the comfort? Or rather, what the alarm? Are you calling your own maidens “thorns”? By their behavior they are thorns, he answers, but maidens through my sacraments. (…)

But where is the Christian to take refuge, then, if he is not to groan in the midst of false brethren? Where is he to go? What is he to do? Is he to fly away to the desert? Occasions for falling will follow him. Will he who is doing so well separate himself to the extent of not putting up with a single one of his confreres? What about him, then? Supposing nobody was able to put up with him before his conversion? (…) So if, under the pretext of making progress, he cannot bear with anyone else, by this very fact it is clear he hasn’t progressed as yet. Pay careful attention to these words: “Bear with one another through love, striving to preserve the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace” (Eph 4:2-3). Isn’t there anything in you that another has to bear?

Traditional Latin Mass readings for the seventh Sunday after Pentecost

EPISTLE Romans 6: 19-23

Brethren: I speak a human thing, because of the infirmity of your flesh; for as you have yielded your members to serve uncleanness and iniquity for iniquity, so now yield your members to serve justice unto sanctification. For when you were the servants of sin, you were free from justice. What fruit therefore had you then in those things, of which you are now ashamed? For the end of them is death. But now being made free from sin, and become servants to God, you have your fruit unto sanctification, and the end life everlasting. For the wages of sin is death. But the grace of God is life everlasting; in Christ Jesus our Lord.

GRADUAL Psalms 33: 12, 6

Come, children, hearken to me; I will teach you the fear of the Lord. Come ye to Him and be enlightened and your faces shall not be confounded. Alleluia, alleluia. (Ps. 46: 2) O clap your hands, all ye nations: shout unto God with the voice of joy. Alleluia.

GOSPEL Matthew 7: 15-21

At that time Jesus said to His disciples: Beware of false prophets, who come to you in the clothing of sheep, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. By their fruits you shall know them. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit, and the evil tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can an evil tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit, shall be cut down, and shall be cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits you shall know them. Not every one that saith to Me: Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven: but he that doeth the will of My Father Who is in heaven, he shall enter into the kingdom of heaven.