Saint Bridget of Sweden, pray for us!

St Bridget of Sweden (1303-1373) received extraordinary “Revelations” from the Lord, who nevertheless told her that one must “distinguish between the Scripture inspired by the Holy Spirit and the pious writings of Christians. Only the Gospels canonized by the Church are dictated by divine science.



“By the mid-fourteenth century, the Blessed Virgin had already told St Bridget about her Immaculate Conception: “The truth is that I was conceived without original sin” (Book VI, ch 4). Our Lady also revealed to her that at the moment of her conception, her soul, by sanctifying her body, spread a mysterious and inexpressible joy through her mother’s entire being (ch 7).



The Blessed Virgin herself revealed to St Bridget that no sinner in the world is so great an enemy to God that if he has recourse to her and invokes her aid, he does not return to God and is not restored to His favor.



Revelations and Prophecies Imparted to St. Bridget



Summary of the life of St. Bridget of Sweden