@BishopBarron held a secret, “invite-only” meeting about the rise of “trads”. Wherein Fr. Z opines and invites (again)

First posted on 4 August 2020 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf on his blog:

As reported by Fishwrap (aka National Schismatic Reporter), it seems that Bp. Robert Barron highly-visible, media-prelate, Auxiliary of Los Angeles,

… hosted an invite-only meeting of Catholic media professionals last week to discuss “disturbing trends in the online Catholic world,” including the rise of “radical Traditionalist” movements that are often [?]marked by personal attacks and vitriolic commentary.

Personal attacks?!? He would do better to start with those site which manifestly, repeatedly, shamelessly undermine the teachings of the Church and cause scandal, such as the very Fishwrap reporting this non-transparent, secretive meeting! They could start with the positively “venomous” Michael Sean Winters, who wrote that he wants to watch people with whom he disagrees die, he doesn’t think converts should have a voice in the Church, and tries to get people fired from their jobs.

Where is this coming from, you might ask.

The private meeting took place July 29 via Zoom and was confirmed to NCR by Brandon Vogt, content director for Word on Fire Catholic Ministries.

Vogt said that the meeting was initiated at his suggestion and had a threefold purpose, to discuss:

A “culture of contempt” among Catholics online;

The rise of “tabloid style” news in the Catholic press, “often in service of accruing web traffic and video views”;

The influence of the so-called “radical Traditionalist” (or “rad-trad”) movements online.

“Rad trads” are often young Catholics who prefer traditional liturgy, including the Latin Mass, and subscribe to more conservative political beliefs and religious practices.

“All of these are major pastoral issues, which is why I proposed to Bishop Barron, in his capacity as bishop, to host a meeting with various Catholic media leaders to discuss these items,” said Vogt.

Interesting.

More from Fishwrap:

Vogt said the meeting of Catholic media professionals discussed the online behavior of traditionalists who “ruthlessly criticize the pope and bishops, and question the authority of the Second Vatican Council, often to the point of repudiation.” While neither Barron nor Vogt specifically identified individuals or organizations responsible for targeted online attacks, much of the criticism directed at Barron has been fueled by fringe right-wing sites such as LifeSiteNews and Church Militant.

“Fringe right-wing sites”. Let’s drill into that for a moment.

Alexa says that Fishwrap is #101,350 in global internet engagements.

Word On Fire is #122,959.

However, Lifesite News is #25,936.

Church Militant is #74,261.

Similar Web shows Fishwrap at a Global Rank of 53913

Word on Fire is 74513

Life Site News is 18673

Church Militant is 50595.

LifeSite and Church Militant are kicking Fishwrap‘s dissident backside in traffic and even more strongly outpacing the beige Word On Fire.

WHO’S THE “FRINGE”?

Brandon Vogt proposed this anti-“trad” closed-door meeting. Vogt aimed the meeting at … whom?… the competition?

I wonder. At any time, did someone ask, “How can we get rid of these troublesome trad websites?”

I wonder. Did the anti-“trad” closed-door meeting include any “trads”? Were any who are considered by them to be “trads” invited to participate in that meeting? What about dialogue?

There are trads of every stripe, of course. I like Scott Hahn’s distinction of “mad trads”, “sad trads” and “glad trads”.

I offer two things for Bp. Barron’s consideration.

First, if you want to create a firestorm by trying to squelch “trad” (however you define it) sites, the “trads” have the matches. Samizdat will be redefined should it ever come to action in that regard.

Second, if you want to demonstrate good will and work on your invite-only agenda in a positive way, I’ll help.

Here’s the first way:.

Your Excellency, Bishop Barron, please come to Madison to be celebrant for a Pontifical Mass in the Traditional Roman Rite. I assure you that we, for our part, will pull out all the stops. It would be massively attended. It would be a terrific occasion for you to preach to “trads” (however you define them) and win them over and also to listen to them. This is, again, a gesture of good will. What say you, Your Excellency? Please write to me. I’m not hard to find. Fr. Z