The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Catholicism Pure & Simple

Homily on the Assumption of Our Lady

by The Servant of God Fr. John A. Hardon, S.J.

The Assumption of the Virgin Mary by El Greco

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin means that after Her life on earth, Mary was taken body and soul into Heaven. Unlike other saints, therefore, Our Lady is in Heaven not only with Her soul but also with Her glorified body. Pope Pius XII defined this doctrine as a “divinely revealed dogma” on November 1, 1950.

The Mother of God was conceived without original sin. Consequently She did not have to wait, like the rest of us, for the resurrection on the last day. She is with Her Divine Son in the same body – although now resplendent in glory – that She gave Him at Nazareth. He ascended bodily into Heaven forty days after His Resurrection. She was assumed bodily into Heaven after…