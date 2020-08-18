“In the End, My Immaculate Heart Will Triumph”

An invitation to live out the call of Our Lady of Fatima

About the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima

The is a world-wide family of Catholics who are dedicated to bringing about the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary as soon as possible and are dedicated to spending the rest of their lives living out the call of Our Lady of Fatima and in doing penance for poor sinners and reparation to Her Immaculate Heart.

It was started in 2020 by Christopher P. Wendt, the International Director and Dr. Michael Sirilla, Professor of Dogmatic and Systematic Theology at Franciscan University, and became approved by His Excellency Bishop Athanasius Schneider on July 26, 2020.

It is growing like wildfire all over the world and is an answer to the times that we are currently living in where Russia’s errors are spreading.The site will be translated into the major languages of the world, and we seek a national coordinator of the Confraternity for each country. It operates under the apostolate of MyCatholicCause.com a recognized 501C3 under the laws of the state of Ohio in the United States.

Endorsement of Bishop Schneider

I encourage Catholic faithful to join the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima and become a practicing member. The Confraternity is a worldwide family united with one purpose – the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, as she promised it in her apparitions in Fatima.

Members work each day to bring this about by living out the call of Our Lady of Fatima, consecrated to Her as families, and then praying that the Holy Father will consecrate Russia to Her Immaculate Heart in the manner that She asked for.

In the dark times that we live in, the goals of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima and their practical realization will be a necessary and helpful spiritual means in the warfare against the works of Satan and the powers of this world and in the supplication for the conversion of Russia, so that a time of peace and the grace-filled era of the Triumph of Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart may arrive.

This will be the time of a true springtime of the Church, where grace will be more abundant, more souls will be saved and God more glorified in the Royal and Eucharistic Heart of Jesus.

Prayer for the Holy Father to Consecrate Russia

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, you are the holy Mother of God and our tender Mother.

Look upon the distress in which the Church and the whole of humanity are living

because of the spread of materialism and the persecution of the Church.

In Fatima, you warned against these errors, as you spoke about the errors of Russia.

You are the Mediatrix of all graces. Implore your Divine Son to grant this special grace for the Pope:

that he might consecrate Russia to your Immaculate Heart,

so that Russia will be converted, a period of peace will be granted to the world, and your Immaculate Heart will triumph,

through an authentic renewal of the Church in the splendor of the purity of the Catholic Faith,

of the sacredness of Divine worship and of the holiness of the Christian life.

O Queen of the Holy Rosary and our sweet Mother, turn your merciful eyes to us and graciously hear this our trusting prayer.

Amen.+ Athanasius Schneider, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana

How to become a member

Confession once per month Daily Rosary (5 decades) One daily act of simple penance Wear the Brown Scapular Pray the Prayer for the Holy Father to Consecrate Russia each day

You can join the confraternity here