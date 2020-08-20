Saint Bernard of Clairvaux and the Mother of Mercy

Your mercy tastes sweeter to the miserable, and we embrace your mercy with more affection, reflect on it more often, and invoke it more frequently.



For it is your mercy that gained a cure for the whole world and obtained salvation for all.



Who then can search out the length and breadth of your mercy, O blessed woman, or its height or depth?



Its length is such that it comes to the aid of all who call upon it up until the last day.



Its breadth fills the terrestrial sphere, so that the whole earth is full of your mercy.



Its height is such that it contrives to bring about the renewal of the heavenly city.



And its depth gains redemption for those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death.



May your piety, you who found favour with God, be known to the world; may it through your holy prayers obtain pardon for the guilty, health for the sick, strength for the fainthearted, consolation for the afflicted, and help and deliverance in danger.



On this day of solemnity and joy, O merciful Queen, may your Son, our Lord, shower the gifts of his grace on your servants who call upon the most sweet name of Mary with praise.