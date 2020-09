Fr Philomena of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate in Gosport, England, is making this passionate appeal to the people of Ireland for the ’40 Days for Life’ campaign commencing on 23rd September, 2020. Taking Our Lady onto the streets by praying the Holy Rosary in front of abortion clinics for the lives of the unborn is equivalent to standing at the foot of the Cross.

Don’t miss the moving story from Msgr. Philip Riley of his experience on 9/11.