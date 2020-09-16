Cardinal Sarah calls for a “necessary and urgent” return to in-person Mass

From La Croix:

Cardinal Robert Sarah has written to all the world’s conferences of Catholic bishops, encouraging them a return to the “normality of Christian life,” in particular to the resumption of regular participation at Mass.

“As soon as circumstances permit […] it is necessary and urgent to return to the normality of Christian life, which has the church building as its home and the celebration of the liturgy, especially the Eucharist as ‘the summit toward which the activity of the Church is directed…’,” says the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments in a letter dated August 15.

The text is titled “Let us return to the Eucharist with joy!”.

Pope Francis approved its publication on September 3 and the cardinal sent it to the episcopal conferences nine days later, according to L’Osservatore Romano.

Without questioning the interruption of public celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic and the services provided by the Internet and television broadcasts, Cardinal Sarah says “no broadcast is equivalent to personal participation or can replace it (at Mass)”.

“On the contrary, these broadcasts alone risk distancing us from a personal and intimate encounter with the incarnate God who gave himself to us not in a virtual way, but really,” he writes.

What about health measures?

The 75-year-old Guinean cardinal, who has been in his current post since 2014, says it is necessary for people to return to Mass “once the concrete measures that can be taken to reduce the spread of the virus to a minimum have been identified and adopted”.

He also carefully alludes to the sensitive question of receiving communion on the tongue, which some Catholics say is their right, although most bishops have recommended that it be received in the hand.

Cardinal Sarah recognizes the right of the faithful “to receive the Body of Christ and to worship the Lord present in the Eucharist in the manner provided,” but only if this is authorized by “the norms of hygiene issued by public authorities of bishops”.

He insists that these emergency measures established by the bishops “must be obeyed”, but points out they “expire when the situation returns to normal”.

But he also sounds a cautionary note.

“Due attention to hygiene and safety regulations cannot lead to the sterilization of gestures and rites, to the instilling, even unconsciously, of fear and insecurity in the faithful,” he says.

What’s the context of this letter’s publication?

Bishops in several countries around the world have noted a decline in in-person participation at Sunday Mass, especially in Europe where the number of new infections is rising and in Latin America where some places are recording several hundred deaths each day.

France’s Parliamentary Office for Evaluation of Scientific and Technological Options published a note of concern in early July after conferring with several Catholic leaders, including Bishop Matthieu Rougé of Nanterre.

“Some of the faithful may not feel the need to return to their pre-crisis habits, or may fear for their health,” observed the author of the note, Senator Pierre Ouzoulias of the French Communist Party (PCF).

“Three weeks after the lifting of the lockdown, the Catholic Church estimated that only two-thirds of the usual faithful had returned to Mass,” he said.