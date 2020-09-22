In this interview from 1957, Sister Lucia dos Santos, one of the visionaries of Fatima, talks about the message of Fatima (1917). She speaks of Our Lady’s sadness that so little attention is given to a message of such great importance for the whole of humanity.
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- Interview with Sister Lucia of Fatima youtube.com/watch?v=Wnpwna… catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2020/09/22/int… 1 hour ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- Interview with Sister Lucia of Fatima September 22, 2020
- The Calling of Saint Matthew September 21, 2020
- Reflection for the Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A September 20, 2020
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy September 19, 2020
- With men like these, they’re not going to cancel Christianity September 18, 2020
- The Lady of all Nations September 18, 2020
- Vatican’s management culture creates tension and insecurity September 18, 2020
- 17th September, The Imprinting of the Holy Stigmata on St Francis, Confessor September 17, 2020
- Cardinal Sarah calls for a “necessary and urgent” return to in-person Mass September 16, 2020
- Septem Dolorum Beatae Mariae Virginis September 15, 2020
- Pontifical Academy profanes Pietà September 15, 2020
- The Exaltation of the Holy Cross September 14, 2020
- Margaret Sanger is being whitewashed in high school history books September 14, 2020
- Reflection for the 24th Sunday of Ordinary Time – Cycle A September 13, 2020
- A Closer Look at Francis’ Revision of the Lord’s Prayer, the Gloria September 12, 2020
- The Most Holy Name of Mary and the Battle of Vienna September 12, 2020
- Pray for the victims of 9/11 and for our world with this prayer from Benedict XVI September 11, 2020
- Return of the Homophiles September 11, 2020
- Is it a virtuous act of obedience to receive Communion in hand at bishop’s command? September 9, 2020
- A mild epidemic behind which we glimpse the Hand of God September 8, 2020
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,044,142 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Prophecies By Visionaries Who Foresaw Today's Crisis in the Church
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy
- Hermit of Loreto's 1980s Premonition About President Trump
- The Calling of Saint Matthew
- The Martyrs of Nowogrodek - on 01. August 1943, 11 Catholic nuns were murdered by the Gestapo
- Marriage Crucifix
- Consecration prayers to the Divine Mercy
- Reasons to Believe Today in the Apparitions of Garabandal
- Why Christians Hail Jesus’ Cross as the One and Only Hope of Mankind
- Why Women Wear Mantillas In Church