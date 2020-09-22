Interview with Sister Lucia of Fatima

In this interview from 1957, Sister Lucia dos Santos, one of the visionaries of Fatima, talks about the message of Fatima (1917). She speaks of Our Lady’s sadness that so little attention is given to a message of such great importance for the whole of humanity.

