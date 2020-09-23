This was filmed at Our Lady of Grace Capuchin Friary which is located in the Gargano Mountains at San Giovanni Rotondo. At times there is an atmosphere of playfulness redolent of the Fioretti of St Francis. At the end, they are obviously teasing Padre Pio about the camera and he hits the cameraman with his cincture. We see him in the refectory and in the Church, and there are scenes of his brothers dealing with the massive postbag which he generated. Starting at 4’23” there is some footage of Padre Pio as celebrant at Tridentine Latin Mass.
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
China Is Already Bre… on China Is Already Breaking Its… kathleen on China Is Already Breaking Its… Lawrence Morra on China Is Already Breaking Its… Lawrence Morra on China Is Already Breaking Its… Alex Antunes on The Lady of all Nations Alex Antunes on China Is Already Breaking Its… Alex Antunes on Our Lady of La Salette: A Fear… Alex Antunes on Interview with Sister Lucia of… What Is A Color Revo… on Open letter sent to President… Robert John Bennett on Reflection for the Twenty-fift… David M on Can a Catholic Pope tell an au… johnhenrycn on Can a Catholic Pope tell an au… The Catholic of Hono… on Can a Catholic Pope tell an au… La Salette « C… on Letter from Pope John Paul II… The Only Divorce-Fre… on Marriage Crucifix
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- Saint Pio, pray for us! youtube.com/watch?v=sQRxYC… catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2020/09/23/sai… 39 minutes ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- Saint Pio, pray for us! September 23, 2020
- China Is Already Breaking Its Vatican Deal September 23, 2020
- Interview with Sister Lucia of Fatima September 22, 2020
- The Calling of Saint Matthew September 21, 2020
- Reflection for the Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A September 20, 2020
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy September 19, 2020
- With men like these, they’re not going to cancel Christianity September 18, 2020
- The Lady of all Nations September 18, 2020
- Vatican’s management culture creates tension and insecurity September 18, 2020
- 17th September, The Imprinting of the Holy Stigmata on St Francis, Confessor September 17, 2020
- Cardinal Sarah calls for a “necessary and urgent” return to in-person Mass September 16, 2020
- Septem Dolorum Beatae Mariae Virginis September 15, 2020
- Pontifical Academy profanes Pietà September 15, 2020
- The Exaltation of the Holy Cross September 14, 2020
- Margaret Sanger is being whitewashed in high school history books September 14, 2020
- Reflection for the 24th Sunday of Ordinary Time – Cycle A September 13, 2020
- A Closer Look at Francis’ Revision of the Lord’s Prayer, the Gloria September 12, 2020
- The Most Holy Name of Mary and the Battle of Vienna September 12, 2020
- Pray for the victims of 9/11 and for our world with this prayer from Benedict XVI September 11, 2020
- Return of the Homophiles September 11, 2020
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,046,074 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Interview with Sister Lucia of Fatima
- China Is Already Breaking Its Vatican Deal
- Prophecies By Visionaries Who Foresaw Today's Crisis in the Church
- Marriage Crucifix
- When Did the 100-Year Reign of Satan Begin?
- Hermit of Loreto's 1980s Premonition About President Trump
- The Calling of Saint Matthew
- Padre Pio, G.K.Chesterton and - women who wear trousers!!
- Consecration prayers to the Divine Mercy
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy