A Conversation with Jim Caviezel

Raw. Provocative. Honest. Moving. This conversation with Jim Caviezel is one of the most fascinating interviews ever done. You may remember Jim for his iconic portrayal of Jesus in The Passion of the Christ or for his popular lead role in the CBS drama, Person of Interest. This week, his new movie, Infidel, releases.



Inspired by true events, the powerful movie explores the persecution of Christians in the Middle East. Don’t miss the last part of the interview. What he shares will blow you away. He specifically asked to share something with all of you that Hollywood would never allow him to do. Jim gives a powerful quote from President Regan that we MUST Stand Up for Christ, Live for Christ and most likely we will Die for Christ. We must set ourselves apart from this evil generation. We must be Saints and not be afraid! It is time to Stand for Christ !!!!



Watch the interview here, then go see Infidel.

