A Prayer for England on the Feast of Our Lady of Walsingham

Posted on September 24, 2020 by
The statue of Our Lady of Walsingham in the Slipper Chapel.

O Blessed Virgin Mary,
Mother of God
and our most gentle Queen and Mother
look down with mercy upon England your Dowry, and upon us all who greatly hope and trust in you.
By you it was that Jesus
Our Saviour and our hope,
was given to the world:
and he has given you to us
that we may hope still more.
Plead for us your children,
whom you did receive at the foot of the cross, O sorrowful Mother, Intercede for our separated brethren, that with us in the one true fold they may be united to the Chief Shepherd, the Vicar of your Son.
Pray for us all, Dear Mother,
that by faith fruitful in good works
we may all deserve to see and praise God, together with you in our heavenly home. Amen

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.
St Catherine, pray for us.
St Lawrence, pray for us.
St Thomas Becket, pray for us.
Martyrs of England and Wales, pray for us.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to A Prayer for England on the Feast of Our Lady of Walsingham

  1. Alex Antunes says:
    September 25, 2020 at 00:16

    Beautiful prayer! Beautiful statue of Our Lady!
    I am Brazilian, but I admire England and its people very much, and I also like the English language, although my English is not very good and I need to use a translator.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s