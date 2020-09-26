Mary in the Life of St Padre Pio

Please watch this fascinating video (via the link below) from the Friars of the Immaculate on their Radio Immaculata channel today. It describes many little known stories of Padre Pio, and explains the importance of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the life of St Pio. We too should make Her an important part of our lives.
I admire Saint Padre Pio very much. What a great saint!
I also admire very much the Franciscans of the Immaculate!
How nice to hear them talk about Padre Pio. I liked the video very much.
I found it interesting that Fr. Seraphino Lanzetta recommended reading Padre Pio’s writings first before reading a biography. Unfortunately, I can no longer follow this advice because I have already read a biography of Padre Pio. The biography I read was the biography written by the great exorcist Fr. Gabriele Amorth, one of the countless people who had the privilege of knowing Padre Pio in life.
