Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle!
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged Angels, Catholic Devotions, Catholic prayers, Saint Michael the Archangel, Saints. Bookmark the permalink.
Good to hear this exorcism prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel on this day of his feast!
It is opportune to remember on this day that we are in a spiritual war, a fight between good and evil, between the army of God and the army of Satan.
Unfortunately the action of the forces of evil has become more intense in our days. Proof of this is the increase in cases of exorcism.
In the USA, the number of exorcists has increased from 12 in 2005 to 175 today, unless we are mistaken.
That the number of exorcists may increase in several countries, especially those where there are few.
Speaking of exorcism, there is an interesting preaching about spiritual warfare by an American exorcist, Father Clement Machado.
Spiritual Warfare by Fr. Clement Machado
