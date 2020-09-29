Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle!

Posted on September 29, 2020 by
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle!

  1. Alex Antunes says:
    September 29, 2020 at 16:21

    Good to hear this exorcism prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel on this day of his feast!
    It is opportune to remember on this day that we are in a spiritual war, a fight between good and evil, between the army of God and the army of Satan.
    Unfortunately the action of the forces of evil has become more intense in our days. Proof of this is the increase in cases of exorcism.
    In the USA, the number of exorcists has increased from 12 in 2005 to 175 today, unless we are mistaken.
    That the number of exorcists may increase in several countries, especially those where there are few.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Alex Antunes says:
    September 29, 2020 at 16:32

    Speaking of exorcism, there is an interesting preaching about spiritual warfare by an American exorcist, Father Clement Machado.

    Spiritual Warfare by Fr. Clement Machado

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s