President Trump Condemns Abortions on Babies With Down Syndrome: They “Deserve Love”

From Life News:

President Donald Trump issued a powerful message this week about the value of individuals with Down syndrome in America.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and an estimate 250,000 Americans have the chromosomal abnormality. Some go to college, while others own businesses and work as models, actors and artists. Some get married, and many serve as advocates and spokespeople for people with disabilities.

But even more would be alive today if they had not been discriminatorily aborted — something President Trump condemned in his message today.

“As our society progresses toward a more inclusive future, there are still those who pass judgment on which lives are worth living. As President, I denounce radical proposals to terminate pregnancies of unborn children with Down syndrome,” he said. “Our Nation will continue to emphatically affirm the self-evident ideal that all children—born and unborn—are created in the image of God, are worthy of life, and deserve to be loved.”

“Our country must never run astray from the certitude that the lives of those with Down syndrome are precious and full of potential. During Down Syndrome Awareness Month, we are reminded that we must never waver in our efforts to support these individuals so that they can enrich the soul of our Nation with their joy and love,” he added.

The president continued:

In the United States, around 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome every year. These treasured members of our society are sources of inspiration to the many families and communities graced by their lives. Those living with Down syndrome face unique challenges, reminding us every day that it is incumbent upon us as a Nation, to continue empowering them to reach their full potential. Throughout this Down Syndrome Awareness Month, the First Lady and I celebrate these remarkable people, members of our families, communities, and Nation, and my Administration reasserts its commitment to standing against those who seek to discriminate, devalue, and demean the sanctity of their lives. The future for Americans with Down syndrome is more exciting and more hopeful than ever before, as we continue cutting edge research and develop therapies. In 2019, the National Institutes of Health invested $35 million toward more advanced Down syndrome research. In September 2020, an additional $60 million was dedicated to bolster funding for Downs syndrome research. These funds will lead to scientific breakthroughs and broaden our understanding of Down syndrome so that we can more effectively improve the health of these American citizens and expand their opportunities to thrive in our society.

Unborn babies with Down syndrome and other disabilities are discriminated against at alarming rates. Parents whose unborn babies have disabilities frequently report feeling pressure to abort them by doctors and genetic counselors. Many have described this horrible trend as modern eugenics.

A recent CBS News report shocked the nation with its exposure of the discriminatory abortion trend. According to the report, nearly 100 percent of unborn babies who test positive for Down syndrome are aborted in Iceland. The rate in France was 77 percent in 2015, 90 percent in the United Kingdom and 67 percent in the United States between 1995 and 2011, according to CBS.

Some put the rate as high as 90 percent in the United States, but it is difficult to determine the exact number because the U.S. government does not keep detailed statistics about abortion.