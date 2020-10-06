The Message of Our Lady: Pray The Rosary!

In this month dedicated to the holy Rosary, let us heed our heavenly Mother’s appeal.



“The Most Holy Virgin, in these last times … has given a new efficacy to the recitation of the Rosary. … There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary. With the Holy Rosary we will save ourselves, we will sanctify ourselves, we will console Our Lord and obtain the salvation of many souls.” (Sister Lucia of Fatima)

It is October, the month dedicated in a special way to the Rosary. This is the way that Our Lady of Fatima chooses to lead us to victory. As the Church has recognised for centuries, the Blessed Virgin Mary protects her Church (for she is Mother of the Church!) by means of her Holy Rosary. Our time with her each day, as the beads slip quietly through our fingers and we murmur our loving prayers, is the time she nourishes our souls with the graces Our Lord desires for us to have in order to know Him, and to increase in His love.

We see the Rosary as an intimate conversation between Mother and child, a loving exchange wherein such a deep union occurs as cannot be expressed in mere words.

To understand the importance of the Rosary, we should first grasp the importance of the Immaculate Mother of God, she who “comes forth as the morning rising, fair as the moon, bright as the sun, terrible as an army set in array”. (Canticles 6, 9)

Why is Mary so great? Because from the beginning of creation, God willed this most blessed, perfect creature to be the Mother of His only-begotten Son, our Lord Jesus Christ. She is the Sacred Tabernacle wherein the Holy Ghost fathered forth the Saviour of the world. Through her, entered salvation, although He might have chosen from an infinite variety of other ways… He chose Mary!

It was Mary’s humility, her humbleness before Him, so pure and so obedient, that made her such a perfect model for all of us, who are destined to become the heirs of His eternal Kingdom. St. Louis-Marie de Montfort assures us that Mary manifests her splendid power in these latter times because the salvation of the world began through Mary, and through her it will also be brought to completion.

It has often been noted that as a result of disobedience and indifference to the commands of our heavenly Father given to us through the Immaculata, grace has ebbed from the world, leaving it in a state of darkness, death and despair. We must recall, now more than ever, that it is precisely in these darkest of times when the working of God in His Church may be seen through the Immaculata, Mediatrix of Grace.

In his masterwork, “Who are you, O Immaculata?“, Father Stehlin assures us,

“… Mary comes to the help of endangered Christendom and brings about a victory over its enemies despite their overwhelmingly superior strength. The popes themselves have acknowledged over and over again this victory of Mary’s, particularly over the Turks, and have introduced special feast days in honour of the Blessed Virgin on the occasion of various miraculous interventions of the Mother of God. In his consecration of the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Pius XII summarizes this faith in Mary’s great power and entrusts to her the salvation of the Christian order: she establishes peace for a world at war and peace for souls; she leads those who have gone astray back to Christ’s sheepfold; she stops the onslaught of neo-paganism; she brings about the victory of Christ the King. “In times of the greatest distress, God comes to the aid of the world by sending the Immaculata herself. Through her His action comes to its full expression, because except for her all the other ways that God has of reaching us have been cut off, as it were, by the Enemy and the devil has occupied and controls all the bastions. God wills to save mankind, even in the end times. But how can this happen, when man can no longer find God’s truth in the confusion of the errors that prevail throughout the world, when he is tempted on all sides to be unfaithful to God and His law and to stray from the path of truth? Through the Immaculata! “First God reveals to the world the true situation and the great danger through the personal intervention of the Immaculata, especially in her great messages of La Salette and Fatima. Then He sends His graces to the world as the “last means of salvation”, concentrating them in the Heart of the Immaculata: ‘With great longing I desire the spread of the devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, for this Heart is the magnet that draws souls to Me, the hearth that radiates to the world the streams of My light and My love. It is, finally, the inexhaustible spring from which flows into the world the living water of My mercy.’ “ (“Who Are You, O Immaculata?“)

The Irresistible Novena of Rosaries, is our weapon of choice against the dark forces gathered in Rome, determined to complete their victory over Christ’s Church. Certainly, the Church appears to be shattered into fragments as never before. Many faithful seem determined to relieve what has become an intolerable anxiety by urging us all to proclaim Benedict the true Pope and formally reject Francis as an anti-pope. Regardless of which is the “true pope”, we need to understand this one thing clearly:

THE CHURCH IS GOD’S

It was founded by Our Lord Jesus Christ, by His Sacred Blood, poured out for us on the Cross. He is the true Head of the Church. He established it as an absolute Monarchy, reserving to Himself the right to reign over the Pope, who serves only as His representative, His Vicar.

GOD HAS GIVEN US THE REMEDY

In the tragic event of a defective pope, and despite all the confusion and clamor, Christ Himself has decreed the solution to be through His own Immaculate Mother, to whom the Church is entrusted by His dying words from that same Cross of our salvation. Now this most Holy Mother of God has told us what to do. Her words were clear and simple and they were entrusted to little children at Fatima.

THE REMEDY IS THE IMMACULATA

Jacinta, Francisco and Lucia, understood them. They were not able to read or write, they did not even know the name of the pope, much less feel confident of their ability to decide for themselves whether the pope was truly the pope, or opine on deep matters of theology and church history. And yet they were entrusted with the Message of Our Lady of Fatima. Think of this!

Obedience to the Immaculata’s message is not some sort of spiritual passivity. It requires that we put devotion to her, obedience to her message first, setting her will above our own. We must be totally consecrated to her Immaculate Heart. Only then will we all be given a leader and a way to follow the Immaculata to her inevitable victory over the powers of evil usurping the Church.

Anyone who presumes to lead the faithful to a solution of the present crisis will be, clearly and unequivocally a servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, proclaiming her message as fully and clearly as she gave it to us without any modernist obfuscation.

It is only when one of two things happen that the Church will truly be free of the present evils:

Either sufficient of us arise and follow Our Lady as she has commanded in her message of Fatima, in penance and reparation, in humility and obedience, -OR- Through the provident justice of God, reparation will be made by a spiritual and material chastisement far surpassing anything that has been proposed or could be imagined.

As darkness closes over us and false shepherds arise among us, leading many astray, we pray our Rosaries and look to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Our Most Holy Mother, “the seat of mercy, of goodness and of pardon, and as the certain door by which we are to enter Heaven.” (Sr. Lúcia)

Source: Return to Fatima (adapted)