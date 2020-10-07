The Battle of Lepanto: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary (7-October 1571)

The video describes the Battle of Lepanto with events leading up to the battle. Don Juan of Austria and the Holy League’s fleet was victorious over the besieging Muslim Turks through the Faithful in their millions praying the Holy Rosary. This is why we celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Victory, now known as Our Lady of the Rosary. Lepanto was a great Christian victory against heretical Islam and became the turning point of their vicious incursions into Europe.

We hear about the way the Holy Rosary can change the world and the course of history but especially the way this sublime Marian Chain of Love, can change hearts and lead to a life of virtue.

1 Response to The Battle of Lepanto: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary (7-October 1571)

  1. Lawrence Morra says:
    October 7, 2020 at 22:05

    Thank God for the Holy Rosary and the faithful who pray it; this serves as a most blessed instrument of peace and as a virtuous shield against all enemies of Jesus and His faithful, by means of its Holy Power from God the Father. Amen.

