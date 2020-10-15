Saint Teresa of Avila, pray for us!

Posted on October 15, 2020
Nada Te Turbe: A Poem by St. Teresa of Avila

St. Teresa of Avila (1515–1582), the great Spanish Carmelite nun, mystic, and Doctor of the Church, most famous for her classic spiritual writings, The Interior Castle and The Way of Perfection, also wrote the famous poem below, Nada Te Turbe.

Above in her original handwriting, the poem reads:

Nada te turbe,

nada te espante

todo se pasa,

Dios no se muda,

la paciencia

todo lo alcanza,

quien a Dios tiene

nada le falta

solo Dios basta.

– Teresa de Jesus

________________

Let nothing disturb you,

Let nothing frighten you,

All things pass away:

God never changes.

Patience obtains all things.

He who has God

Finds he lacks nothing;

God alone suffices.

– Teresa of Jesus

