Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
Lawrence Morra on Saint Teresa of Avila’s Bone-c… Lawrence Morra on Saint Teresa of Avila’s Bone-c… Vatican issues Mothe… on Another Nail in the Coffin: Va… Alex Antunes on Saint Teresa of Avila’s Bone-c… Alex Antunes on Saint Teresa of Avila’s Bone-c… Joseph E. Dwyer on Another Nail in the Coffin: Va… Alex Antunes on Saint Teresa of Avila, pray fo… Alex Antunes on Saint Teresa of Avila, pray fo… Alex Antunes on Saint Teresa of Avila’s Bone-c… Alex Antunes on Live by Faith! kathleen on Live by Faith! kathleen on Another Nail in the Coffin: Va… Alex Antunes on Our Lady of La Salette: A Fear… Alex Antunes on Live by Faith! Alex Antunes on Another Nail in the Coffin: Va…
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- Vicar of Jesus Christ or social activist? catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2020/10/17/vic… 5 hours ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- Vicar of Jesus Christ or social activist? October 17, 2020
- Latest Interview with Archbishop Viganò October 16, 2020
- Saint Teresa of Avila’s Bone-chilling Vision of Hell October 15, 2020
- Saint Teresa of Avila, pray for us! October 15, 2020
- Another Nail in the Coffin: Vatican Produces Pachamama Coin October 14, 2020
- On October 13, 1917, in Fatima, Our Lady kept her promise October 13, 2020
- Carried by a Thousand Angels, the Blessed Virgin Mary saved Saint James October 12, 2020
- Christ, the Bright Morning Star October 12, 2020
- POPE PIUS XII – and the character assassination by those who really were Hitler’s allies October 11, 2020
- Reflection for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time Year A October 10, 2020
- Live by Faith! October 10, 2020
- Saint John Henry Newman, pray for us! October 9, 2020
- Faithful Catholics as well as dissidents react to Pope Francis’ new ‘brotherhood’ encyclical ‘Fratelli tutti’ October 9, 2020
- “Black Lives Matter Exposed” – tied to international Communism, Palestinian terrorists, founded by Lesbian Marxists October 8, 2020
- The Battle of Lepanto: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary (7-October 1571) October 7, 2020
- Abp. Viganò on Pope’s new Fratelli Tutti document: Brotherhood against God is ‘blasphemous’ October 7, 2020
- The Message of Our Lady: Pray The Rosary! October 6, 2020
- Cardinal Becciu said to have ‘stolen funds to bribe witnesses’ in sex abuse case against rival George Pell October 5, 2020
- Pope’s new encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, outlines his visions for a better world October 5, 2020
- Reflection for the 27th Sunday of Ordinary Time-Cycle A October 4, 2020
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,070,873 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Another Nail in the Coffin: Vatican Produces Pachamama Coin
- Puer Natus in Béthlehem
- Latest Interview with Archbishop Viganò
- Prophecies By Visionaries Who Foresaw Today's Crisis in the Church
- Hermit of Loreto's 1980s Premonition About President Trump
- Open letter sent to President Donald Trump by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
- Vicar of Jesus Christ or social activist?
- Why Women Wear Mantillas In Church
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy
- Saint Teresa of Avila’s Bone-chilling Vision of Hell
These are the words of a madman as I see this current imposter in the Vatican, talking the camouflaged language of the NWO; one world order totalitarian rule. Preface to accomplishing the ultimate goal of ushering in the antichrist and enslavement of the human race. We need only keep in mind this is the man that has no problem with being in lockstep with the CCP and its agenda of global dominance and control. These are the same people who have been working closely with the criminal politician fake Catholic Joe Biden for decades, and, who Jorge Mario Begoglio endorsed as the best person to be the president of the United States! The collusion and plan is so obvious and blatantly evil. Obviously receiving their marching orders from the same source!
LikeLike