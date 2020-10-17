Vicar of Jesus Christ or social activist?

1 Response to Vicar of Jesus Christ or social activist?

  1. Lawrence Morra says:
    October 18, 2020 at 00:34

    These are the words of a madman as I see this current imposter in the Vatican, talking the camouflaged language of the NWO; one world order totalitarian rule. Preface to accomplishing the ultimate goal of ushering in the antichrist and enslavement of the human race. We need only keep in mind this is the man that has no problem with being in lockstep with the CCP and its agenda of global dominance and control. These are the same people who have been working closely with the criminal politician fake Catholic Joe Biden for decades, and, who Jorge Mario Begoglio endorsed as the best person to be the president of the United States! The collusion and plan is so obvious and blatantly evil. Obviously receiving their marching orders from the same source!

