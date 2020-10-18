Sunday Readings and Reflections

Bartolomeo Manfredi, Il tributo a Cesare (circa 1610)

Sunday, October 18

Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

Book of Isaiah 45,1.4-6.

Thus says the LORD to his anointed, Cyrus, whose right hand I grasp, Subduing nations before him, and making kings run in his service, Opening doors before him and leaving the gates unbarred:

For the sake of Jacob, my servant, of Israel my chosen one, I have called you by your name, giving you a title, though you knew me not.

I am the LORD and there is no other, there is no God besides me. It is I who arm you, though you know me not,

so that toward the rising and the setting of the sun men may know that there is none besides me. I am the LORD, there is no other;

Psalms 96(95),1.3.4-5.7-8.9-10a.10c.

Sing to the LORD a new song;

sing to the LORD, all you lands.

Tell his glory among the nations;

among all peoples, his wondrous deeds.



For great is the LORD and highly to be praised;

awesome is he, beyond all gods.

For all the gods of the nations are things of nought,

but the LORD made the heavens.



Give to the LORD, you families of nations,

give to the LORD glory and praise;

give to the LORD the glory due his name!

Bring gifts and enter His courts.



Worship the LORD in holy attire.

Tremble before him, all the earth;

Say among the nations: The LORD is king.

He governs the peoples with equity.

First Letter to the Thessalonians 1,1-5b.

Paul, Silvanus, and Timothy to the church of the Thessalonians in God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ: grace to you and peace.

We give thanks to God always for all of you, remembering you in our prayers, unceasingly

calling to mind your work of faith and labor of love and endurance in hope of our Lord Jesus Christ, before our God and Father,

knowing, brothers loved by God, how you were chosen.

For our gospel did not come to you in word alone, but also in power and in the holy Spirit and with much conviction. You know what sort of people we were among you for your sake.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 22,15-21.

The Pharisees went off and plotted how they might entrap him in speech.

They sent their disciples to him, with the Herodians, saying, “Teacher, we know that you are a truthful man and that you teach the way of God in accordance with the truth. And you are not concerned with anyone’s opinion, for you do not regard a person’s status.

Tell us, then, what is your opinion: Is it lawful to pay the census tax to Caesar or not?”

Knowing their malice, Jesus said, “Why are you testing me, you hypocrites?

Show me the coin that pays the census tax.” Then they handed him the Roman coin.

He said to them, “Whose image is this and whose inscription?”

They replied, “Caesar’s.” At that he said to them, “Then repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God.”

Saint Anthony of Padua (c.1195-1231)

Franciscan, Doctor of the Church

Sermons for Sundays and feasts of the saints

“Let the light of your countenance shine upon us” (Ps 4,7)

Just as this coin bears the image of Caesar, so our soul is in the image of the Blessed Trinity, as one of the psalms says: “The light of thy countenance has been imprinted upon us” (4,6 LXX)… Lord, the light of your countenance, that is to say the light of your grace that sets your image within us and makes us become like you, has been imprinted upon us, that is to say imprinted in our rational faculty, which is the highest power of our soul and receives this light as wax receives the mark of a seal. God’s countenance is our reason because, just as we recognize someone by his face, so we recognize God through the mirror of reason. However, this reason has been deformed by human sin since sin sets us against God. The grace of Christ has put our reason right. Hence, the apostle Paul says to the Ephesians: “Be renewed in your minds” (4,23). The light in question in this psalm is thus the grace that restores God’s image imprinted in our nature…

The whole Trinity has marked mankind with its likeness. With the memory it resembles the Father; with the understanding it resembles the Son; by love it resembles the Holy Spirit… From the beginning of creation man was made “in the image and likeness of God” (Gn 1,26). The image in his understanding of truth, the likeness in his love of virtue. The light on God’s countenance is thus the grace that justifies us and brings to light once again our created image. This light constitutes man’s whole good, his true good; it sets its mark on him just as the emperor’s image marked the coin. That is why the Lord adds: “Repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar”. It was as if he said: Just as you repay Caesar with his image so repay God with your soul, beautified and marked by the light of his countenance.

Traditional Latin Mass readings for the twentieth Sunday after Pentecost

EPISTLE Ephesians 5: 15-21

Brethren: See how you walk circumspectly, not as unwise, but as wise; redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore, become not unwise, but understanding what is the will of God. And be not drunk with wine, wherein is luxury: but be ye filled with the Holy Spirit, speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual canticles, singing and making melody in your hearts to the Lord: giving thanks always for all things, in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ, to God and the Father; being subject one to another in the fear of Christ.

GRADUAL Psalm 144: 15, 16

The eyes of all hope in Thee, O Lord, and Thou givest them meat in due season. Thou openest Thy hand, and fills every living creature with Thy blessing. Alleluia, alleluia. (Ps. 107: 2) My heart is ready, O God, my heart is ready: I will sing, and will give praise to Thee, my glory. Alleluia.

GOSPEL John 4: 46-53

At that time, there was a certain ruler whose son was sick at Capharnaum. He, having heard that Jesus was come from Judæa into Galilee, went to Him, and prayed Him to come down, and heal his son for he was at the point of death. Jesus therefore said to him: Unless you see signs and wonders, you believe not. The ruler saith to Him: Lord, come down before my son die. Jesus saith to him: Go on thy way, thy son lives. The man believed the word which Jesus had said to him, and went his way. And as he was going down, his servants met him, and they brought word, saying that his son lived. He asked therefore of them the hour wherein he grew better. And they said to him: Yesterday at the seventh hour the fever left him. The father therefore knew that it was at the same hour that Jesus said to him: Thy son lives; and himself believed, and his whole house.