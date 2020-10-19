In Poland, a Roadside Billboard: “Stop Communion in the Hand!”

That’s it. We have nothing to add.
Just our most heartfelt congratulations to the Polish Association of Christian Culture for their beautiful campaign (click here) in promotion of the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar.
(H/T to Rorate Caeli)
WOW! Excellent and what a powerful truthful visual statement, basic and simple but not something many people had thought up or imagined to make such a literal message; me included! God bless.
