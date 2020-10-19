In Poland, a Roadside Billboard: “Stop Communion in the Hand!”

That’s it. We have nothing to add.

Just our most heartfelt congratulations to the Polish Association of Christian Culture for their beautiful campaign (click here) in promotion of the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar.

(H/T to Rorate Caeli)

1 Response to In Poland, a Roadside Billboard: “Stop Communion in the Hand!”

  1. Lawrence Morra says:
    October 19, 2020 at 19:40

    WOW! Excellent and what a powerful truthful visual statement, basic and simple but not something many people had thought up or imagined to make such a literal message; me included! God bless.

