Francis has openly called for civil unions for homosexuals. Wherein Fr. Z rants.

From Fr Z’s blog:

Today – the 1st anniversary of when the demon idols of the hideous Pachamama were pitched into the Tiber River [HERE] – we learn that Francis has openly called for civil unions for homosexuals.

He did so in an interview for documentary about him. (See the CNA report below). The documentary was seen in Rome today. It will be released for North America on Sunday … which, given the content seems a desecration of the Lord’s Day.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Pope Francis said in the film, of his approach to pastoral care. After those remarks, and in comments likely to spark controversy among Catholics, Pope Francis weighed in directly on the issue of civil unions for same-sex couples. “What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the pope said. “I stood up for that.”

He said it in the film, not off camera as an aside, an off the cuff remark.

It’s one thing when some diocesan bishop in Argentina says something which flies directly in the face of the Church’s teaching. It’s another when that diocesan bishop is in ROME.

Francis has, in the past, opined about this spiritually deadly proposition. In 2014 he said something along these lines to Corriere della Sera. In 2017 he is cited in a book called Politics and Society with a French sociologist Dominque Wolton.

And, in a seemingly affirmation that he really does think this possible, he says so in a video.

Creeping incrementalism, friends. Step by step. Brick from brick. Acquiescence to adultery in Amoris. Where does it end? I think we are seeing where it ends.

First, it is quite simply horrifying that he, a Catholic, a Jesuit, a priest, a bishop, etc., would think that.

Second, it is quite simply horrifying that he, all of the above, would say that to someone else, anyone.

Third, it is quite simply horrifying that he would say it on camera, which means permanent record of this thoughts.

Fourth, it is quite simply horrifying that, on reflection and without doubt consultation on the content of the document, would permit that part to be left in documentary.

This will have dire consequences for the warp and weft of the Church.

Remember: an interview in a documentary is NOT a papal document or official teaching of the Church. However, Francis has revealed his mind in a public way about same-sex unions.

The language of “rights” makes what he said extremely dangerous.

I try whenever reason permits to chalk stuff like this up to incompetence. We should not immediately leap to imagine malice or purposely error, even heresy, as the first explanation if we can reasonably impute it to incompetence. I want to say, “Okay, perhaps all these people around Francis are so amateurish that they quite simply screw up again and again and again and again and again.”

Francis gave an implicit endorsement of all that goes with active homosexuality including sodomy. By putting this in terms of rights, the “right” to a family – whatever that means! – does he therefore also condone adoption of children by same-sex couples? In vitro fertilization? Surrogate motherhood?

I’ve been calling for REPARATION… REPARATION… REPARATION!

There is more need of REPARATION than ever before.

Something is seriously wrong and we have to – all of us – be prepared for the divisive consequences of this horrifying development.

FATHERS! BISHOPS!

It’s time for TRADITION.

Full bore TRADITION.

What are you guys waiting for? Do you need MORE?!?

To you good lay people out there, entrust all of this to St. Joseph, Terror of Demons and Protector of the Church. Joseph, most chaste. Joseph, head of the Holy Family.

Tomorrow is the Feast of St. John Paul II. Since 2013 we have seen a systematic attack and dismantling of the Wojtyla magisterium. Ask him to intercede. He would tell us – right now –

DO NOT BE AFRAID!

I say, be strong and determined. These are evil times. But WE are the team God assembled for these evil times. From before the creation of the entire cosmos, He wanted all of us in place here and now. Be confident in divine support of your vocation and many graces.

Be steadfast.

Holy Church is not greater than her Lord. If Christ underwent His Passion, the Church must, too, undergo her passion.

This is, for us, the greatest honor God could offer to us in this vale of tears.

It’s time for TRADITION.

Full bore TRADITION.

And… this… as the Holy See issues an obvious Pachamama 10 Euro coin….