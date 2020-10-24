Bishop Schneider: “This Could Mean the Loss of Francis’ Soul“



From Gloria.TV

The Catholic Faith, the voice of the Magisterium, and common sense reject the recognition of civil homosex unions, Bishop Athanasius Schneider writes in an October 22 statement.

He points out that homosexuals seek sexual pleasure from each other which represents a “great scandal,” “a public recognition of sins of fornication,” and is “unrealistic.”

“With deep sorrow and a weeping heart,” Schneider regrets that Francis pronounced an endorsement of homosex unions. Thus, he supports “a structure of sin, for a lifestyle against the sixth Commandment of the Decalogue,” Schneider explains.

He points out that Francis’ approval of homosex unions is “incredible,” “a new doctrine,” scheming with sin”, anti-pastoral, and could imply the loss of Francis’ soul.

#newsHqrcqkdryd