Bishop Schneider: “This Could Mean the Loss of Francis’ Soul“

The Catholic Faith, the voice of the Magisterium, and common sense reject the recognition of civil homosex unions, Bishop Athanasius Schneider writes in an October 22 statement.
He points out that homosexuals seek sexual pleasure from each other which represents a “great scandal,” “a public recognition of sins of fornication,” and is “unrealistic.”
“With deep sorrow and a weeping heart,” Schneider regrets that Francis pronounced an endorsement of homosex unions. Thus, he supports “a structure of sin, for a lifestyle against the sixth Commandment of the Decalogue,” Schneider explains.
He points out that Francis’ approval of homosex unions is “incredible,” “a new doctrine,” scheming with sin”, anti-pastoral, and could imply the loss of Francis’ soul.
I’ve been saying for several years there was something very, very wrong with this Bergoglio being the leader of the largest Christian Church makes for a horrific potentiality! Now that the Bishop Athanasius Schneider has stated what he does here I will say the rest of what I was just saying in my reblog the other day. He is either completely mad or lost his mind or he is actually demonically influenced and maybe worse. Very sad that this has happened! Here is the article I’m referring to.
Thank you for the God inspired work you’re doing! God bless you. Amen.
http://lawrencemorra.com/2020/10/23/statement-on-the-declarations-of-pope-francis-regarding-civil-unions/
Lawrence Morra III
Here is an excerpt from the other blog that cuts to the heart of this sacrilege I do believe.
“He acts as a disruptor by doing this, and only created confusion or even gave a green light to those who are homosexual to think the Pope is supporting their lifestyle as a moral matter not just a legal one. He could rightly say as human beings he sees them as children of God but must see their error for what it is a perversion of God’s creation of men and women, the purpose of which is clearly defined; but when he starts entering into the laws of man or society, the ways of the world, the crooked world and how they should be designed, interpreted or applied he strays from his obligation to the Church and faithful, the flock, the same church that Jesus instructed Apostle Peter to build, saying to him, “build my church!” The Pope is dead wrong just as he has been with the Pachamama Synod blasphemy scandal that he created in the Vatican; a major disruption!”
Bishop Schneider zeroed in on the bottom line, which is the same for the Pope as for anyone of us.
