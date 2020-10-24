Prophetic Marian apparitions for our times

|Mother Mariana de Jesús Torres, a 16th-century Spanish nun living in Quito, Ecuador, received apparitions of “Our Lady of Good Success” (or “of the Good Event”) between 1594 and 1634.
The apparitions in Quito have become famous in recent decades because of a large number of prophecies concerning a crisis in the Church occurring in the 20th century. Here are the themes developed in these prophecies:
– The light of faith will be almost extinguished in the 20th century.
– The sacrament of marriage will be attacked; the era will be characterized by unbridled lust, an almost total corruption of morals.
– The devil will also attack the innocence of children.
– There will be a crisis in religious communities and depraved priests will scandalize the Christian people.
– Profanations of the Blessed Sacrament will happen regularly.
– After Satan’s apparent triumph, the Blessed Virgin will destroy the pride of the Evil One, who will be chained.
The messages prophesy that the current period of catastrophe will be followed by a period of restoration.
On 8 December 1634, the apparition predicted that papal infallibility “will be declared a dogma of the Faith by the same Pope chosen to proclaim the dogma of the Mystery of My Immaculate Conception.” In 1854, Pope Pius IX defined the dogma of the Immaculate Conception, and in 1870, he declared the dogma of papal infallibility as defined by the First Vatican Council.
The position of the Church:
During Mother Mariana’s lifetime, Bishop Salvador de Ribera de Quito consecrated the statue of the Madonna in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on February 2, 1611. Devotion to Our Lady of Good Success and the apparitions were also supported by his successor, Pedro de Oviedo, bishop from 1630 to 1646. In 1906, Mother Mariana’s body was exhumed and found intact, 271 years after her death. Her beatification process was opened in 1986, and the Convent of the Immaculate Conception in Quito was turned into a Marian shrine.
Great synopsis of Our Lady of Good Success! Thanks, powerful powerpoints and timeline!
LikeLike