Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, November 1

All Saints

Roman Ordinary calendar

Book of Revelation 7,2-4.9-14.

I, John, saw another angel come up from the East, holding the seal of the living God. He cried out in a loud voice to the four angels who were given power to damage the land and the sea,

“Do not damage the land or the sea or the trees until we put the seal on the foreheads of the servants of our God.”

I heard the number of those who had been marked with the seal, one hundred and forty-four thousand marked from every tribe of the Israelites:

After this I had a vision of a great multitude, which no one could count, from every nation, race, people, and tongue. They stood before the throne and before the Lamb, wearing white robes and holding palm branches in their hands.

They cried out in a loud voice: “Salvation comes from our God, who is seated on the throne, and from the Lamb.”

All the angels stood around the throne and around the elders and the four living creatures. They prostrated themselves before the throne, worshiped God,

and exclaimed: “Amen. Blessing and glory, wisdom and thanksgiving, honor, power, and might be to our God forever and ever. Amen.”

Then one of the elders spoke up and said to me, “Who are these wearing white robes, and where did they come from?”

I said to him, “My lord, you are the one who knows.” He said to me, “These are the ones who have survived the time of great distress; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.”

Psalms 24(23),1-2.3-4ab.5-6.

The LORD’s are the earth and its fullness;

the world and those who dwell in it.

For he founded it upon the seas

and established it upon the rivers.



Who can ascend the mountain of the LORD?

or who may stand in his holy place?

One whose hands are sinless, whose heart is clean,

who desires not what is vain.



He shall receive a blessing from the LORD,

a reward from God his savior.

Such is the race that seeks for him,

that seeks the face of the God of Jacob.

First Letter of John 3,1-3.

Beloved: See what love the Father has bestowed on us that we may be called the children of God. Yet so we are. The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know him.

Beloved, we are God’s children now; what we shall be has not yet been revealed. We do know that when it is revealed we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is.

Everyone who has this hope based on him makes himself pure, as he is pure.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 5,1-12a.

When Jesus saw the crowds, he went up the mountain, and after he had sat down, his disciples came to him.

He began to teach them, saying:

“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the land.

Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied.

Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

Blessed are the clean of heart, for they will see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.

Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are you when they insult you and persecute you and utter every kind of evil against you (falsely) because of me.

Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in heaven. ”

Saint Theodore the Studite (759-826)

monk at Constantinople

Catechesis 47 (The Great Catecheses)

Rejoice, assembly of God!

Rejoice in the Lord without ceasing (cf. Phil 4:4), my dear children. I beg you rejoice, citizens of heaven but exiles on earth, inhabitants of the Jerusalem on high (cf. Gal 4:26) but banished from affairs here below, inheritors of the kingdom of heaven but disinherited from taking any part at all in earthly pleasures! Rejoice, ardent travelers, at undergoing exile and maltreatment in a foreign land in the name of the commandment of God! Rejoice, you who are last in this world but lords of blessings that exceed our understanding (cf. Phil 4:7).

Rejoice, noble company, brought together by God, assembly united in heart and soul, who give life to filial and fraternal love, a replica on earth of the host of angels! (…) Rejoice, God’s workers, apostolic men. (…) Rejoice, you who set your joy in each other, each making his own the reputation of his brother, you in whom is found neither jealousy, rivalry nor envy but, in their place, peace and charity and life in common. In truth, I do not say that we are not attacked – indeed, who is crowned if not the one who struggles and fights, who exchanges thrusts and wounds with his assailants? – but I say that we should not let ourselves be brought down by the machinations of Satan.

Yes, my children, assembly of God, nourish yourselves with the food of the Spirit and drink the water given by the Lord: whoever comes to possess this water will never thirst again, but it will become in him a spring of living water welling up to eternal life (cf. Jn 4:14). (…) Yet a little while and we shall have vanquished. And blessed shall we be; blessed also, it shall be said, are the places, family and countries that have borne you (cf. Lk 11:27-28).

Traditional Latin Mass readings for the Solemnity of All Saints

LESSON Apocalypse 7: 2-12

In diébus illis: Ecce ego Joánnes vidi álterum Ángelum ascendéntem ab ortu solis, habéntem signum Dei vivi: et clamávit voce magna quátuor Ángelis, quibus datum est nocére terræ, et mari, dicens: Nolite nocére terræ, et mari, neque arbóribus quoadúsque signémus servos Dei nostri in fróntibus eórum. Et audívi númerum signatórum, centum quadragínta quátuor míllia signáti, ex omni tribu filiórum Israël. Ex tribu Juda duódecim míllia signáti. Ex tribu Ruben duódecim míllia signáti. Ex tribu Gad duódecìm míllia signáti. Ex tribu Aser duódecim míllia signáti. Ex tribu Néphthali duódecìm míllia signáti. Ex tribu Manásse duódecim míllia signáti. Ex tribu Simeon duódecim míllia signáti. Ex tribu Levi duódecim míllia signáti. Ex tribu Issachar duódecim míllia signáti. Ex tribu Zábulon duódecim míllia signáti. Ex tribu Joseph duódecim míllia signáti. Ex tribu Benjamin duódecim míllia signáti. Post hæc vidi turbam magnam, quam dinumeráre nemo póterat, ex omnibus géntibus, et tríbubus, et pópulis, et linguis: stantes ante thronum, et in conspéctu Agni, amícti stolis albis, et palmæ in mánibus eórum et clamábant voce magna, dicéntes: Salus Deo nostro, qui sedet super thronum, et Agno. Et omnes Ángeli stabant in circúitu throni, et seniórum, et quátuor animálium: et cecidérunt in conspéctu throni in fácies suas, et adoravérunt Deum, dicéntes: Amen. Benedíctio, et cláritas, et sapiéntia, et gratiárum actio, honor, et virtus, et fortitúdo Deo nostro, in sǽcula sæculórum. Amen.

In those days, behold, I, John, saw another Angel ascending from the rising of the sun, having the sign of the living God. And he cried with a loud voice to the four Angels, to whom it was given to hurt the earth and the sea, saying, Hurt not the earth, nor the sea, nor the trees, till we sign the servants of our God in their foreheads. And I heard the number of them that were signed: a hundred and forty-four thousand were signed out of every tribe of the children of Israel. Of the tribe of Juda were twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Rube twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Gad twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Aser twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Nephthali twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Manasses twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Simeon twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Levi twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of lssachar twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Zabulon twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Joseph twelve thousand signed: of the tribe of Benjamin twelve thousand signed. After this, I saw a great multitude which no man could number, of all nations, and tribes, and peoples, and tongues, standing before the throne and in sight of the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands and they cried with a loud voice, saying: Salvation to our God Who sitteth upon the throne, and to the Lamb. And all the Angels stood round about the throne, and the ancients, and the four living creatures; and they fell down before the throne upon their faces, and adored God, saying, Amen. Benediction, and glory, and wisdom, and thanksgiving, honor, and power, strength to our God for ever and ever. Amen.

GRADUAL Psalms 33: 10, 11

Timéte Dóminum, omnes sancti ejus: quóniam nihil deest timéntibus eum. Inquiréntes autem Dóminum, non defícient omni bono. Allelúja, allelúja. (Matt. 11: 28) Venite ad me, omnes qui laborátis, et oneráti estis: et ego refíciam vos. Allelúja.

Fear the Lord, all ye His Saints: for there is no want to them that fear Him. But they that seek the Lord shall not be deprived of any good. Alleluia, alleluia. (Matt. 11: 28) Come to Me all you that labor and are heavy laden, and I will refresh you. Alleluia.

GOSPEL Matthew 5: 1-12

In illo témpore: Videns Jesus turbas, ascéndit in montem, et cum sedísset, accessérunt ad eum discípuli ejus, et apériens os suum, docébat eos, dicens: “Beáti páuperes spírítu: quóniam ipsórum est regnum Cælórum. Beáti mites: quóniam ipse possidébunt terram. Beáti qui lugent: quóniam ipsi consolabúntur. Beáti qui esúriunt et sítiunt justíitiam: quóniam ipse saturabúntur. Beáti misericórdes: quóniam ipsi misericórdiam consequéntur. Beáti mundo corde: quóníam ipsi Deum vidébunt. Beati pacífici: quóniam fílii Dei vocabúntur. Beáti qui persecutiónem patiúntur propter justítiam: quóniam ipsórum est regnum Cælorum. Beáti est cum maledíxerint vobis, et persecútì vos fúerint, et díxerint omne malum advérsum vos, mentiéntes, propter me: gaudéte, et exsultáte, quóniam merces vestra copiósa est in Cælis.”

At that time: Jesus seeing the multitudes, went up into a mountain: and when He was sat down, His disciples came unto Him. And opening His mouth, He taught them, saying: “Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are the meek, for they shall possess the land. Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted. Blessed are they that hunger and thirst after justice; for they shall have their fill. Blessed are the merciful; for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the clean of heart; for they shall see God. Blessed are the peace-makers; for they shall be called the children of God. Blessed are they that suffer persecution for justice’ sake; for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven. Blessed are ye when they shall revile you, and persecute you, and speak ail that is evil against, untruly, for My sake: be glad and rejoice, for your reward is very great in Heaven.”