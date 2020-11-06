A Policeman Tells His Story







(From ‘America Needs Fatima ‘)

The United States of America is in the middle of an incredibly divisive and trying time, the counting of the remaining votes in the 2020 Presidential Election. We need to pray that for our country, as this is not just a battle of one party versus another, but ultimately of good versus evil.

For months leading up to Tuesday, we heard all sorts of contention and lots of nonsense! But one of the topics that resonates loudly with us is that of law enforcement and the officers on the front lines that keep America safe.

One of Satan’s tactics is to demoralize those who are doing good. He often suggests to them that all the good they do is for nothing. It’s just a drop in the bucket.

But then we read a letter like Al’s (below) and we know the truth.

No good action is ever wasted.

Our Lady gathers them all up in her loving arms and presents them to her Son in reparation for all the evil that is going on around us.



The Letter

Dear …..



I am a Catholic, a husband, and a father. I am also a police officer.



Police officers deal with the most vulnerable and the most depraved in society. We see the worst of what people do to their fellow human beings. As a Catholic, my work has made me acutely aware of the works of Satan and the effects of sin on humanity.



When I was a rookie, I was dispatched to the home of an old woman who lived all alone. She was terrified by the sound of someone breaking into her house in the middle of the night and called 9-1-1, fearful for her life. My colleagues and I arrived at speed and dealt with the situation. Afterward, the old woman, hugely relieved, was very grateful and thanked us profusely.



Then, she became quiet for a few moments, looking away as if to reflect on something. Turning back to us, she said something that has remained with me all these years:



“We’re so blessed that when we are afraid, we can call 9-1-1 without a second thought, and then police officers like you show up and take care of us. But standing here face-to-face with you, it occurs to me that you come to help people you don’t know, and deal with things that make us afraid. But you’re only human beings just like me, with your own fears and weaknesses. There’s no 9-1-1 for you to call. There’s no one to help you here in the dark of night. You can only look to God and His angels.”



I had always been a devout Catholic, but standing on her porch in the middle of the night, I was edified and humbled by the words of that old woman. In the darkness that has befallen our society today, I see more clearly the hand of Satan, and I am reminded more strongly of the words of that old woman. Policing has always been a dangerous profession at the best of times. Now, it is downright deadly. Most of my colleagues are jaded, weary and demoralized. In the past, my wife would worry for my safety when I went off to work. Now, with the violence being called for by the left, she worries not only for my life, but for hers and those of our children as well.



This is why I am writing to say thank you for supporting police officers, and especially for your prayers. We rarely hear anything positive from anyone these days, so your actions give us hope, and are truly gratifying. I realize that it is not easy being a conservative these days, especially a Catholic one. I pray that God continues to bless you, your family and your work.



St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle!

Yours in Christ,

Al.ael