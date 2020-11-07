I will not leave you orphans

This stunning photo might well bring some comfort at the start of the second lockdown in England with yet another ban on public Masses. Where churches are open for private prayer, let us adore Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, make spiritual communions and offer prayers of reparation.
Act of Adoration and Reparation to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament
I adore Thee profoundly, O my Jesus,
in Thy sacramental form;
I acknowledge Thee to be true God and true Man,
and by this act of adoration
I intend to atone for the coldness
of so many Christians who pass before Thy churches
and sometimes before the very Tabernacle
in which Thou art pleased to remain at all hours
with loving impatience to give Thyself to Thy faithful people,
and do not so much as bend the knee before Thee,
and who, by their indifference
proclaim that they grow weary of this heavenly manna,
like the people of Israel in the wilderness.
I offer Thee in reparation for this grievous negligence,
the Most Precious Blood which Thou didst shed from Thy five wounds,
and especially from Thy sacred Side,
and entering therein,
I repeat a thousand times with true recollection of spirit:
O Sacrament most holy!
O Sacrament divine!
All praise and all thanksgiving
be every moment Thine.
Our Father…
Hail Mary…
Glory Be…
II.
Profoundly I adore Thee, my Jesus;
I acknowledge Thy presence in the Blessed Sacrament,
and by this act of adoration
I intend to atone for the carelessness of so many Christians
who see Thee carried to poor sick people
to strengthen them for the great journey to eternity,
and leave Thee unescorted, nay,
who scarcely give Thee any outward marks of reverence.
I offer Thee in reparation for such coldness,
the Most Precious Blood
which Thou didst shed from Thy five wounds
and especially from Thy sacred Side,
and entering therein I say again and again
with my heart full of devotion:
O Sacrament most holy!
O Sacrament divine!
All praise and all thanksgiving
be every moment Thine.
Our Father…
Hail Mary…
Glory Be…
III.
Profoundly I adore Thee, my Jesus,
true Bread of life eternal,
and by my adoration I intend to compensate Thee
for the many wounds which Thy Heart suffers daily
in the profaning of churches
where Thou art pleased to dwell beneath the sacramental veils
to be adored and loved by all Thy faithful people;
and in reparation for so many acts of irreverence,
I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood
which Thou didst shed from Thy five wounds
and especially from Thy sacred Side,
and entering therein with recollected spirit I repeat every instant:
O Sacrament most holy!
O Sacrament divine!
All praise and all thanksgiving
be every moment Thine.
Our Father…
Hail Mary…
Glory Be…
IV.
Profoundly I adore Thee, my Jesus,
the living Bread which cometh down from heaven,
and by this act of adoration,
I intend to atone for all the many acts of irreverence
which are committed all the day long by Thy faithful
when they assist at Holy Mass,
wherein through Thine exceeding love Thou
dost renew in an unbloody manner the self-same sacrifice
which Thou didst once offer on Calvary for our salvation.
I offer Thee in atonement for such base ingratitude
the Most Precious Blood which Thou didst shed from Thy five wounds
and especially from Thy sacred Side,
and entering therein with sincere devotion,
I unite my voice to that of the Angels
who stand around Thee in adoration, saying with them:
O Sacrament most holy!
O Sacrament divine!
All praise and all thanksgiving
be every moment Thine.
Our Father…
Hail Mary…
Glory Be…
V.
Profoundly I adore Thee, my Jesus,
true Victim of expiation for our sins,
and I offer Thee this act of adoration
to atone for the sacrilegious outrages
Thou dost suffer from so many ungrateful Christians
who dare to draw near to receive Thee
with mortal sin upon their souls.
In reparation for such hateful sacrileges
I offer Thee the last drops of Thy Most Precious Blood,
which Thou didst shed from Thy sacred wounds
and especially from the wound in Thy sacred Side,
and entering therein with a devout heart,
I adore Thee,
I bless and I love Thee,
and I repeat with all the hearts
who are devoted to the Blessed Sacrament:
O Sacrament most holy!
O Sacrament divine!
All praise and all thanksgiving
be every moment Thine.
Our Father…
Hail Mary…
Glory Be…