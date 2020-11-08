Sunday Readings and Reflections

The parable of the wise and foolish virgins, by Friedrich Wilhelm von Schadow 1842

Sunday, November 8

Thirty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity – Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity | Bl. John Duns Scotus – O.F.M. (c.1266-1308)

Book of Wisdom 6,12-16.

Resplendent and unfading is Wisdom, and she is readily perceived by those who love her, and found by those who seek her.

She hastens to make herself known in anticipation of men’s desire;

he who watches for her at dawn shall not be disappointed, for he shall find her sitting by his gate.

For taking thought of her is the perfection of prudence, and he who for her sake keeps vigil shall quickly be free from care;

Because she makes her own rounds, seeking those worthy of her, and graciously appears to them in the ways, and meets them with all solicitude.

Psalms 63(62),2.3-4.5-6.7-8.

O God, you are my God whom I seek;

for you my flesh pines and my soul thirsts

like the earth, parched, lifeless and without water.

Thus have I gazed toward you in the sanctuary



to see your power and your glory,

for your kindness is a greater good than life;

my lips shall glorify you.

Thus will I bless you while I live;



lifting up my hands, I will call upon your name.

As with the riches of a banquet shall my soul be satisfied,

and with exultant lips my mouth shall praise you.

When I think of you upon my bed, through the night watches I will recall



You indeed are my help,

and in the shadow of your wings I shout for joy.

First Letter to the Thessalonians 4,13-18.

We do not want you to be unaware, brothers and sisters, about those who have fallen asleep, so that you may not grieve like the rest, who have no hope.

For if we believe that Jesus died and rose, so too will God, through Jesus, bring with him those who have fallen asleep.

Indeed, we tell you this, on the word of the Lord, that we who are alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will surely not precede those who have fallen asleep.

For the Lord himself, with a word of command, with the voice of an archangel and with the trumpet of God, will come down from heaven, and the dead in Christ will rise first.

Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. Thus we shall always be with the Lord.

Therefore, console one another with these words.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 25,1-13.

Jesus told his disciples this parable: “The kingdom of heaven will be like ten virgins who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom.

Five of them were foolish and five were wise.

The foolish ones, when taking their lamps, brought no oil with them,

but the wise brought flasks of oil with their lamps.

Since the bridegroom was long delayed, they all became drowsy and fell asleep.

At midnight, there was a cry, ‘Behold, the bridegroom! Come out to meet him!’

Then all those virgins got up and trimmed their lamps.

The foolish ones said to the wise, ‘Give us some of your oil, for our lamps are going out.’

But the wise ones replied, ‘No, for there may not be enough for us and you. Go instead to the merchants and buy some for yourselves.’

While they went off to buy it, the bridegroom came and those who were ready went into the wedding feast with him. Then the door was locked.

Afterwards the other virgins came and said, ‘Lord, Lord, open the door for us!’

But he said in reply, ‘Amen, I say to you, I do not know you.’

Therefore, stay awake, for you know neither the day nor the hour.”

Saint Ambrose (c.340-397)

Bishop of Milan and Doctor of the Church

De virginitate, PL 16, 283-286 (The nun’s ideals, trans. James Shiel: Scepter Publications, 1963, pp. 101-105, rev.)

“I held him and I would not let him go” (Sg 3:4)

You are one of the virgins who illumine the beauty of your body with the light of the mind, you are all the more fit to be compared with the Church. In the hours of the night think always on Christ and hope for his coming at every moment. (…) Christ enters at the open door. He will not fail to do so for he has promised to enter. Embrace him whom you have sought. Approach him and be illumined. Hold him and ask him not to go away quickly. Beg him not to depart. For “His Word runs swiftly” (Ps 147:15) and will not be held by the slothful or negligent soul. Let your soul run to his call and follow closely the sound of his heavenly voice, for his passing is swift. (…)

With what ties is Christ to be held? Not by force, not by chains, but rather by the bonds of charity. He is kept and held by the ties of the mind, by the love of the heart. So if you want to hold Christ, seek him continually and fear no fatigue. It is often in pain of body, amid the very hands of the persecutors, that Christ may really be found. (…) In a little while, in a brief moment, when you have escaped the hands of your persecutors and have not succumbed to the powers of the world, Christ will meet you and will not allow you to be tempted further.

Traditional Latin Mass readings for the twenty-third Sunday after Pentecost

Sick woman touching the hem of Jesus’ garment

EPISTLE Philippians 3: 17-21; 4: 1-3

Fratres: Imitatóres mei estóte, et observáte eos, qui ita ámbulant, sicut habétis formam nostram. Multi enim ámbulant, quos sæpe dicébam vobis (nunc autem et flens dico) inimícos crucis Christi: quorum finis intéritus: quorum Deus venter est: et glória in confusióne ipsórum, qui terréna sápiunt. Nostra autem conversátio in cælis est: unde etiam Salvatórem exspectámus Dóminum nostrum Jesum Christum, qui reformábit corpus humilitátis nostræ, configurátum córpori claritátis suæ, secúndum operatiónem, qua étiam possit subjícere sibi ómnia. Itaque, fratres mei caríssimi et desideratíssimi, gáudium meum et coróna mea: sic state in Dómino, caríssimi. Evódiam rogo, et Sýntychen déprecor idípsum sápere in Dómino. Etiam rogo et te, germáne compar, ádjuva illas, quæ mecum laboravérunt in Evangélio cum Cleménte, et céteris adjutóribus meis, quorum nómina sunt in libro vitæ.

Brethren, be followers of me, and observe them who walk so as you have our model. For many walk, of whom I have told you often (and now tell you weeping), that they are enemies of the cross of Christ; whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame; who mind earthly things. But our conversation is in heaven, from whence also we looked for the Savior, our Lord Jesus Christ, who will reform the body of our lowness, made like to the body of His glory, according to the operation whereby also He is able to subdue all things unto Himself. Therefore, my brethren, dearly beloved, and most desired, my joy and my crown: so stand fast in the Lord, my dearly beloved. I beg of Evodia, and I beseech Syntyche to be of one mind in the Lord: and I entreat thee also, my sincere companion, help those women who have labored with me in the Gospel, with Clement and the rest of my fellow-laborers, whose names are in the book of life.

GRADUAL Psalms 43: 8-9

Liberásti nos, Dómine, ex affligéntibus nos: et eos, qui nos odérunt, confudísti. In Deo laudábimur tota die, et in nómine tuo confitébimur in sǽcula.

Thou hast delivered us, O Lord, from them that afflict us: and hast put them to shame that hate us. In God we will glory all the day: and in Thy name we will give praise for ever.

LESSER ALLELUIA Psalms 129: 1-2

Allelúja, allelúja. De profúndis clamávi ad te, Dómine: Dómine, exáudi oratiónem meam. Allelúja.

Alleluia, alleluia. From the depths I have cried to Thee, O Lord: Lord, hear my prayer. Alleluia.

GOSPEL Matthew 9: 18-26

In illo témpore: Loquénte Jesu ad turbas, ecce princeps unus accéssit et adorábat eum, dicens: Dómine, fília mea modo defúncta est: sed veni, impóne manum tuam super eam, et vivet. Et surgens Jesus sequebátur eum et discípuli ejus. Et ecce múlier, quæ sánguinis fluxum patiebátur duódecim annis, accéssit retro, et tétigit fímbriam vestiménti ejus. Dicébat enim intra se: Si tetígero tantum vestiméntum ejus, salva ero. At Jesus convérsus et videns eam, dixit: Confíde, fília, fides tua te salvam fecit. Et salva facta est múlier ex illa hora. Et cum venísset Jesus in domum príncipis, et vidísset tibícines et turbam tumultuántem, dicebat: Recédite: non est enim mórtua puélla, sed dormit. Et deridébant eum. Et cum ejécta esset turba, intrávit, et ténuit manum ejus. Et surréxit puélla. Et éxiit fama hæc in univérsam terram illam.

At that time, as Jesus was speaking to the multitudes, behold a certain ruler came up, and adored Him, saying: Lord, my daughter is even now dead; but come lay Thy hand upon her, and she shall live. And Jesus, rising up, followed him, with His disciples. And behold a woman, who was troubled with an issue of blood twelve years, came behind Him, and touched the hem of His garment. For she said within herself: If I shall touch only His garment, I shall be healed. But Jesus turning and seeing her, said: Be of good heart, daughter, thy faith hath made thee whole. And the woman was made whole from that hour. And when Jesus was come into the house of the ruler, and saw the minstrels and the multitude making a tumult, He said: Give place; for the girl is not dead, but sleeps. And they laughed Him to scorn. And when the multitude was put forth, He went in and took her by the hand. And the maid arose. And the fame thereof went abroad into all that country.