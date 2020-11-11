Ex-satanist discusses Religion and Politicians with Father David Nix

A former satanic high-wizard of the World Satanic Church converted and became a Traditional Latin Mass Catholic who now works for the end of abortion. Zachary King speaks about his conversion via the Miraculous Medal and we then walk back through Zachary’s life including his youth, entrance into Satan’s World Church, induction as High Wizard, Bohemian Grove, abortions and curses for the Bilderberg Group and the involvement with Gates at 1:00:00. We end with what Zachary is doing for the end of abortion (after committing so many himself.) This is an exceptional account of the love of Divine Mercy and an unlikely recruitment into “Mary’s Army” as he describes his new vocation.

This interview has some shocking content so our advice would be not to follow it within earshot of children or sensitive people.