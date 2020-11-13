EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo interviews Archbishop Viganò about the McCarrick Report

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0acSMr2fXj0



The archbishop, whose explosive letter in August 2018 helped trigger the Vatican investigation into McCarrick’s misconduct, explains why he believes the report is gravely flawed.

More than any other person except for Theodore McCarrick himself, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is responsible for triggering the 449-page Vatican report released this week that details what other Church leaders knew about the disgraced ex-cardinal’s decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct, and the actions they took or failed to take with respect to what they had learned.

As the report itself documents, the archbishop was the first senior Vatican figure to call concretely for action to be undertaken against McCarrick, at a time when Archbishop Viganò was serving as a senior official in the Secretariat of State. Then, after the archbishop was subsequently posted to Washington as the U.S. nuncio from 2011 to 2016, he was again involved with the Vatican’s handling of the McCarrick file.

And in August 2018, Archbishop Viganò released his initial 11-page “testimony” regarding McCarrick, in which he accused numerous Church leaders of turning a blind eye to McCarrick’s misconduct — including the explosive claim that he personally told Pope Francis about the transgressions following the Holy Father’s election in 2013, and that the Pope ignored this information and tapped McCarrick to carry out duties on the behalf of the Vatican. The firestorm sparked by Archbishop Viganò’s document resulted in the Holy Father’s formal authorization of an investigation of all relevant documentation related to the allegations against McCarrick, and how they were handled.

While this week’s report acknowledges Archbishop Viganò’s role in drawing Vatican attention to McCarrick’s actions, it also states that the archbishop failed to follow up on a request to investigate an allegation that came to light while he was serving as nuncio. It also discounts his charges against Pope Francis, stating that the archbishop’s account of their interaction “is sharply disputed.”

In this interview with EWTN’s The World Over host Raymond Arroyo, Archbishop Viganò discusses the McCarrick report, and takes issue with the criticisms it directs at him as well as with numerous other aspects of the report’s findings.

You can read the transcript of the interview over at the National Catholic Register.