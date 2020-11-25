Graces abound when we pray the Memorare

|The name Memorare, meaning “remember,” is the first word in the Latin version of the prayer. There are various English translations of the prayer but the following one is the most common:
“Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession, was left unaided. Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother. To thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy, hear and answer me. Amen.”
As you can see, the prayer is one of confidence in the power of Mary’s intercession. It is only right to have complete trust in Our Lady. After all, she is the Mother, Daughter and Spouse of God, and God will answer her every request.
The one who says this prayer comes before Our Lady with humility admits that he is “sinful and sorrowful,” and, trusting in her mercy, begs her to grant him favors. It is a good idea when saying the Memorare to have a particular petition in mind.
It is believed that Saint Bernard of Clairvaux composed the Memorare. But we also know that Father Claude Bernard, a French priest, made this prayer famous in the seventeenth century. His devotion to the Virgin Mary under the title “Comforter of the Afflicted” moved him to promote the recourse to Mary’s intercession among the poor as well as prisoners facing execution.
Trusting his charges into the care and intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Father Bernard used the Memorare extensively in his work of evangelization, with great effect.
Many a criminal was reconciled to God through his efforts. At one time he had more than 200,000 leaflets printed with the Memorare in various languages so he could distribute them wherever he felt they would do some good.
Part of the reason Father Claude Bernard held the Memorare in such high regard was that he thought he had been miraculously cured by saying it when he was gravely ill. After saying the prayer, he started to get well again. Feeling himself unworthy of such a miracle, he attributed his cure to natural causes. But then an Augustinian Brother told him that Our Lady had appeared to him and had told him that Father Bernard’s cure was due to her intercession. Farther Bernard then begged God’s forgiveness for his lack of faith and gratitude.
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
Crow on Learning the Four Last Things… Alex Antunes on Learning the Four Last Things… Love Alone on A Holy Soul Comes to the Rescu… Alex Antunes on Are We Living In The End … Mary Salmond on A Holy Soul Comes to the Rescu… Love Alone on Are We Living In The End … Alex Antunes on Are We Living In The End … Alex Antunes on Are We Living In The End … Alex Antunes on Antonio Socci: Benedict XVI Wa… kathleen on Antonio Socci: Benedict XVI Wa… Alex Antunes on Antonio Socci: Benedict XVI Wa… Lawrence Morra on Top Catholic Bishop Slams Joe… Robert John Bennett on Sunday Readings and Refle… Alex Antunes on Sunday Readings and Refle… mmvc on November 21: The Presentation…
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- Graces abound when we pray the Memorare catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2020/11/25/gra… 4 hours ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- Graces abound when we pray the Memorare November 25, 2020
- Learning the Four Last Things with Dante Alighieri November 24, 2020
- A Holy Soul Comes to the Rescue of its Benefactor November 23, 2020
- Are We Living In The End Times? November 23, 2020
- Sunday Readings and Reflections November 22, 2020
- November 21: The Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Temple November 21, 2020
- Top Catholic Bishop Slams Joe Biden: He Would Promote Abortions Up to Birth at Taxpayer Expense November 21, 2020
- Antonio Socci: Benedict XVI Warns of a New Totalitarianism November 20, 2020
- A Devotion to Defend Against ‘Revolutionary Men’ November 19, 2020
- Dedication of the Basilica of SS Peter and Paul – 18th November November 18, 2020
- 2020 is a litany of endless woes. What’s there to be thankful for? November 17, 2020
- McCarrick’s ‘Nephews’ Still Run the Church November 16, 2020
- Sunday Readings and Reflections November 15, 2020
- Prayers and a few Interesting Facts about Purgatory November 14, 2020
- EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo interviews Archbishop Viganò about the McCarrick Report November 13, 2020
- Pope Francis extends ‘blessings and congratulations’ to pro-abortion Joe Biden November 12, 2020
- Ex-satanist discusses Religion and Politicians with Father David Nix November 11, 2020
- By Words, Actions and Omissions, Vatican Officials Weigh In on US Election November 11, 2020
- VIGANÒ responds to McCARRICK REPORT: Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast November 10, 2020
- Archbishop Viganò on US Election: Reality Is Denied But Truth Will Prevail November 10, 2020
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,113,278 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Hermit of Loreto's 1980s Premonition About President Trump
- A Holy Soul Comes to the Rescue of its Benefactor
- Learning the Four Last Things with Dante Alighieri
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy
- Prophecies By Visionaries Who Foresaw Today's Crisis in the Church
- Are We Living In The End Times?
- In the Face of Worldwide Apostasy, Bishop Robert Barron Attacks Traditional Catholics
- Graces abound when we pray the Memorare
- Monsignor Livio Melina dismissed from JPII Institute speaks out
- When Did the 100-Year Reign of Satan Begin?