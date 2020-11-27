Christian Martyrdom in our Times



Have you heard of Blessed Miguel Pro? He chanted “Long Live Christ the King!” as he gave his life to Christ! Listen below to this amazing conversation about Christian martyrs. Are you prepared for the possibility of dying for Christ? Did you know that there are more Christians being martyred for their Faith today than in the first centuries of implacable persecution of Holy Christendom? There are many Christians around the world who are suffering daily martyrdom for heroically refusing to renounce their Faith. Torture, imprisonments, exile etc, are ongoing atrocities that the uninterested MSM in the West turns a blind eye to and a deaf ear. A Nigerian bishop has said “Our land is now a pool of blood,” as reported here.

Blessed Miguel Pro died a martyr proclaiming: “Long live Christ the King!”



Listen here to more on the audio from Relevant Radio starting at the 23:18 mark. The interview with Dr. Robert Royal begins at the 32:30 mark and ends at 48:00.

Don’t ever say the martyrdom of Christians could not happen here; it couldn’t possibly happen to me! If things don’t change soon – an unlikely event – a call to martyrdom is on the cards. Faithful Christians are already suffering a form of white martyrdom in progressive western nations: ridiculed, harassed and threatened for holding to the precepts of our Faith. We are an impediment to the plans of the New World Order thugs. We are a troublesome stumbling block for the Great Reset, the ungodly socialist “paradise” they want to force upon the world. “Who will rid us of these pesky Christians?” (Do those chilling words ring a bell?)



“We are treated as deceivers and yet are truthful; as unrecognized and yet acknowledge; as dying and behold we live; as chastised and yet not put to death; as sorrowful yet always rejoicing; as poor yet enriching many; as having nothing and yet possessing all things!” (2 Cor 6:8:-10)

Be joyful! But be prepared!



“Lord is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? The Lord is the protector of my life: of whom shall I be afraid?” (Psalm 27:1)