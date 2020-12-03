The Problem of Massive Illegal Immigration. Silvia Sardone: The European Union is Just a Pathetic Concentration of Propaganda.

From ‘Gates of Vienna’ and other sources

Silvia Sardone is an Italian MEP for the Lega. Below is the translated remarks made by Ms. Sardone in the European Parliament. The following video shows her complete two-minute speech.

Video transcript:

00:00 …colleague Sardone for two minutes. 00:04 Thank you. This report on the fundamental rights of the European Union 00:10 seems really to be the programme of a party of the Left. 00:14 In fact, to tell the truth, the extreme Left. There are passages which, frankly, 00:19 are really factious and embarrassing. 00:22 I quote you just some of the many which I was able to read: 00:27 You talk of a European Union that has helplessly watched the spread of racism, 00:31 Islamophobic sentiments, hostility and intolerance toward Muslims. 00:36 But you say nothing — I say nothing — about terrorism, 00:40 about the victims of attacks, about those who hate us Europeans, 00:44 and our way of life, our culture, and our values. 00:48 You say, rather, that anti-terrorist policies should not lead to discrimination. 00:55 It is absurd and shameful. 00:59 On the immigration side, you take it out on those who defend the borders, security, 01:04 and national sovereignty, for example, Matteo Salvini. You speak of the criminalization 01:08 of solidarity, the rejection of law, 01:12 the policies of racism, and that they hurt human rights. 01:16 But not one word of condemnation against human traffickers, 01:20 against those who favour illegal immigration, against those NGOs 01:23 who systematically violate national laws. 01:29 And nothing against those, who through the business of reception, 01:32 profit from the immigrants to enrich themselves. In the report, 01:36 there is even a passage against police officers and their abuses. 01:40 You say they should limit their use of force in order to avoid disproportionate reactions, 01:44 but not one hint about the violence to which 01:48 men and women in uniform are subjected to every day. It is intolerable. 01:51 In summary, this European Union is already just a pathetic concentration of propaganda. 01:55 So, in summary, don’t be amazed if citizens have little faith in you. Thank you. *****

THE E.U. IS DOING NOTHING TO KURB THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS POURING INTO EUROPE

The massive ongoing “refugee” crisis in the Canary Islands:

Daily costs: €300,000! Tourism association issues ultimatum: 6,000 Africans have to leave hotels! For 6,000 illegal migrants, the paradisiacal accommodation is likely to come to an end soon. The tourism association of the Canary Islands has given the state an ultimatum: the guests have to leave the hotels and be quartered in emergency shelters before December 31st. The daily costs for the 6,000 illegal migrants amount to €300,000, an incredible €9 million in tax money per month. The accommodation in 16 hotels, partly four-star hotels like the Waikiki, was a temporary stopgap solution, but also a great insanity. The pictures of the front of the hotels, of the well-equipped apartments and hotel rooms, the pools, the buffets, etc. were sent home and so encouraged other illegal migrants to go on the trip and pay for a place in a boat to cross over to the Canaries. *****

“If the West continues in this fatal way,” Cdl. Sarah warned, “there is a great risk that, due to a lack of birth, it will disappear, invaded by foreigners, just as Rome was invaded by barbarians.”

“It is better to help people flourish in their culture than to encourage them to come to a Europe in full decadence,” the Guinean cardinal opined. “It is a false exegesis to use the Word of God to promote migration.”



According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, nations are not required to accept an unlimited number of immigrants, which would impose a burden on its own citizens – but we should be generous in accepting immigrants to the extent that we are able.

“Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the immigrants’ duties toward their country of adoption.”

It is not wrong, according to the Catechism, to impose restrictions



In the Treatise on Law of his Summa Theologiae, Question 105, Article 3, Doctor of the Church, Saint Thomas Aquinas, argues that every nation has the right to determine who can be allowed to migrate to it and to establish immigration policies accordingly.