1-Day Online Marian Conference on December 8th: Commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Assumption



CP&S comment: This Marián Conference taking place livestream on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception is a “don’t miss” event. It will be held by the holy traditional priests, the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, at their little haven in Gosport on the south coast of England. (With a h/t to RORATE CAELI for alerting us in good time.)

1-Day Conference on 8th December 10:00 – 18:30 GMT to commemorate this year the 70th Anniversary of the Dogma of Our Lady’s Assumption into Heaven.

The Conference will feature three talks:

1) Fr Pio M. Idowu, Liturgical and Patristic development of the Dogma of the Assumption

2) Fr Serafino M. Lanzetta, Biblical and Theological foundation of Our Lady’s Assumption

3) Fr Philomeno M. James, Did Our Lady die before her Assumption into heaven?

The day will conclude with Holy Rosary and Solemn High Mass at 5pm in St Mary’s Church.

Registration is required to view the livestreamed event. A link to the livestream will be sent to registered participants online.

Informations how to register here: https://www.stmarysgosport.org.uk/events/symposium-immaculate-assumed-into-heaven.