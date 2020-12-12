From Guadalupe to Fatima, 2020

Hail, O Virgin of Guadalupe, Empress of America!

Keep forever under thy powerful patronage the purity and integrity of Our Holy Faith

on the entire American continent. Amen. (Pope Pius XII)

Pope Pius XII is reported to have said of Our Lady of Guadalupe, “For we are certain, that as long as you are recognized as Queen and Mother, Mexico and America will be safe.” Think about that as you survey the horrid wreckage of the faith and Christian culture throughout the countries of the entire Americas today. And then, consider how simply we could restore the glory of Holy Church by following the request of Our Lord Jesus Christ to return to His Sacred Heart by means of the sure path He has given us, devotion to the Immaculata, the Woman Clothed with the Sun.

THE AGE OF APOSTASY

The Age of Apostasy began with the disobedience of Luther, who was Lucifer’s own priest, and whose revolt ripped through Christendom in the sixteenth century and left in its wake an orphan people, bereft of grace, endlessly prattling about the dignity of man while assiduously destroying any sign of man’s true dignity which is to be found only in the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ. For our sole dignity is in Our Lord Jesus Christ who has first loved us and washed us from our sins in His own blood. (Apoc. 1,5)

In response to this monumental affront, He Who is love sent the world His love! That is to say, Our Lord granted to us His own most beloved Mother. Even as the foul-mouthed Luther was delivering his scatological “sermons”, Our Lord sent the Blessed Virgin to her children in the New World to grant them the favor of her image, miraculously imprinted on Juan Diego’s cactus cloth tilma. This image displays Our Lady as the “Woman clothed with the Sun” of Apocalypse 12. Thus, we see Our Lord counter the hateful disobedience of Luther with loving obedience, and counter what is foul and ugly with what is pure and beautiful, and counter deceit with Truth.

THE WOMAN CLOTHED WITH THE SUN

To this end, the magnificent work of the Mother of God began with her apparitions in Mexico in December, 1531, and followed in succession by her apparitions to Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres in the Conceptionist Convent in Quito, Ecuador in the early 17th century, the apparitions of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque of the Visitation Convent in Paray-le-Monial, France beginning in December, 1673. These actions of the Divine Mercy were in turn followed by the apparitions at Rue du Bac, (1830) where Our Lady granted the Medal of the Immaculate Conception (Miraculous Medal) to her children through St. Catherine Labouré, a nun of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. Our Lady’s appearance to Saint Catherine Labouré was quickly followed by three more divine interventions; La Salette, (September, 1851), Lourdes from February until March 25, 1858 and at Knock (August, 1879).

The sequence of the interventions reveals a significant development. By Our Lady’s appearance at Guadalupe in the image of the Immaculata, clothed with the Sun, “she who crushes the serpent’s head”, the challenge of Lucifer’s Luther was met by God’s Virgin Mother. This intervention countered Luther’s attack on souls with the Virgin’s offering of salvation to whole nations who had never known the true God. By it, many millions of souls were saved and a message of obedient trust in Mary was given for her children.

In those days, Satan had ripped away 5,000,000 souls from the bosom of the faith by Protestantism but their numbers were more than replaced in a few years by the intervention of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which gained for the Bride of Christ more than 9,000,000 Aztec converts (out of 10 million).

In her image, we are led to Apocalypse 12; for in both images she is clothed with the sun and stands on the new moon. This is significant for several reasons, but most relevant for the present time is its indication that she will come again to conquer the sect that has so persecuted Christians for centuries; and that this will usher in a period of peace.

OUR LADY OF GOOD SUCCESS

The apparitions of Our Lady of Good Success in the next century gave us a comforting prophecy for our times, the times of an almost total corruption of society; but which is paradoxically the beginning of the “Good Success” of the victory of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. For just as Our Lord Jesus Christ conquered death by dying only to rise again, so by His will, His most Blessed Mother will conquer the sin infecting the Holy Church. This sin – which is slavery to satan – is being drawn out, to be seen by all, even the most recalcitrant, in all its horrid ugliness; and it will be soon cast from the Holy Church, by virtue of this Woman, clothed with the Sun, she who is “conceived without sin”.

THE SACRED HEART OF JESUS

But that sign was not as widely known in those days, for it was meant for these days. Then came Our Lord Himself in the 17th century, Who promised us great graces for honoring Him in the image of His most Sacred Heart. Although this most powerful devotion was declined by the Kings of France, Our Lord’s command remains in force and when at last it is obeyed we shall see great progress in the restoration. The Sacred Heart of Jesus is united with the Immaculate Heart of His Mother and so the following centuries saw an increase in Marian apparitions which emphasized the Immaculate Conception and called the faithful to pray for sinners, to repent and offer penance.

OUR LADY OF LA SALETTE

When Our Lady’s message to Melanie and Maximin was silenced by the powerful sect of satan both within and without the Church, Our Lady eloquently appeared in a silent tableau at Knock, Ireland to express the suppressed message (warning). Her sorrowful tears at La Salette replaced by a cold, driving rain. La Salette’s warning of the apostasy of the Church, was enforced by the apocalyptic apparition occurring outside the church of a priest who refused to recognise it. The altar at Knock was stripped bare, but the Sacrificial Lamb gives voice to the now suppressed Sacrifice.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES, THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

In between those visits, Our Lady intervened at Lourdes to offer us another sign of her mercy. There, she confirms that she is the Immaculate Conception, and requests penance after granting the faithful a miraculous spring of healing waters. See the progression: growing emphasis on devotion to her Immaculate Conception, coupled with signs of grace such as the Miraculous Medal and the Holy Water of Lourdes. She nourishes us and defends us while with her apparitions she urges us to preserve the faith.

OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY AT FATIMA

The divine interventions of the 19th century were crowned by the Queen of apparitions, that of Fatima, Portugal in 1917. These apparitions occurred in the bloodiest century in the history of the world, in the year which saw the resurgence of the great red dragon in direct contradiction to the most Blessed Virgin; and this bloody battle is quickly ascending to its terrifying climax. For the House of God has been almost thoroughly eclipsed by the one world church of man. Lucifer is enthroned in the Vatican and Luther appears to have supplanted the Blessed Virgin at the foot of the Cross. See the post “Convergence“).

And now as we approach the height of the spiritual and material Chastisements, in her visits to Fatima, this same Woman clothed with the sun offers us her Rosary, her Scapular, and Total Consecration, that is, total Devotion to her Immaculate Heart as our surest, safest means through the darkness and chaos to eternal blessedness with Jesus our Savior in heaven. Without these means we shall be utterly lost in this dread battle.

For the Church is crucified today; it is the Passiontide of the Bride of Christ. During Our Lord’s Passion, it appeared that the foulness of the sinful world had covered His beautiful visage and now the foulness of the ancient enemy appears to obscure the beauty of the Church. However, we shall soon see her true splendor!

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE IS THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

Note that Our Lady of Guadalupe is the Immaculate Conception. In this sign, she shall crush the serpent’s head. It is good to honor her today, preferably with the Mass, but also, very urgently, to pray all 15 decades of her Rosary, in reparation for the shameless idolatry promoted under the auspices of Pope Bergoglio and accepted by the apostate church, and for the triumph of her Immaculate Heart. And we treasure in our hearts always her words to Saint Juan Diego,

“Hear me and understand well, my little son, that nothing should frighten or grieve you. Let not your heart be disturbed. Do not fear that sickness, nor any other sickness or anguish. Am I not here, who is your Mother? Are you not under my protection? Am I not your health? Are you not happily within my fold? What else do you wish? Do not grieve nor be disturbed by anything.”

For a more complete exposition of the message of Guadalupe, including prayers, we recommend Mariana Bartold’s “Guadalupe, Secrets of the Image“.

Remember – Our Lady needs us to obey: First Saturdays of Reparation, daily rosary, at least 5 mysteries, wear her brown scapular and live our Total Consecration to her Immaculate Heart, offering daily duties in reparation and for the conversion of poor sinners.

† Immaculate Heart of Mary, Queen of our hearts, Mother of the Church, do thou offer to the Eternal Father the Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ, for the conversion of poor sinners, especially our Pontiff.

† Most Precious Blood of Jesus, save us, save our priests.

† Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Thy Kingdom come – Viva Cristo Rey!

† St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle.

† Remember, pray the rosary and confound satan.

Vouchsafe that I may praise thee, O Sacred Virgin! Give me strength against thine enemies!

